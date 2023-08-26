PMSL 2023 Fall Finals Day 1: Overall rankings, overview, and more

2023's highly anticipated Grand Finals of the PMSL Fall began on August 25. FaZe Clan started this phase confidently, registering 85 points on the scoreboard at Day 1's end. This Thai crew conquered two out of their six matches played on Thursday. The top 16 squads of the PMSL League Stage are competing in the Finals, which ends on August 27.

The six best teams from this phase will get spots in the PMGC 2023, which starts in November this year.

PMSL Fall Finals Day 1 overall scoreboard

Day 1 overall standings of Super League Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Infinity, who had an average League phase, got their form back and obtained the second position with 68 points. They also clinched two Chicken Dinners, starting the Finals on a positive note. Vampire Esports took the third spot with 62 points. The top three performers of Day 1 all come from Thailand.

Bigetron Esports from Indonesia claimed fourth place after maintaining steady gameplay throughout the initial day. They couldn’t acquire a Chicken Dinner but managed to finish in the top five. D’Xavier from Vietnam came fifth with 58 points after winning one game.

Myanmar’s Genesis Esports improved their gameplay and got the sixth spot with 53 points. During the League, this squad didn't play well.

Persija Evos, a top performer from the PMSL League Stage, got off to a slow start and came seventh with 53 points, which includes 26 initial points. This iconic Indonesian lineup will look to play better on Day 2. Malaysia’s Geek Fam — another popular squad — had an ordinary day, ending up in eighth place with 52 points.

Fall MVP rankings after Grand Finals Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Morph saw a much better start to the Finals than the PMSL League Stage. They captured ninth place with 50 points and 25 eliminations. XERXIA from Thailand came tenth with 50 points, closely followed by Malaysian team Yoodo Alliance. RRQ, who did well during the previous phase, couldn't get their momentum going on Day 1 of the Finals. They finished 12th in the overall standings on Day 1.

Vietnam's BN United came 13th with 43 points, while Malaysia's SEM9 claimed 14th spot with 40 points. Alter Ego, the PMSL Spring champions, faltered in their six matches, securing 15th place with 39 points. Playbook from the Philippines had a challenging day as they ended up at the bottom spot.