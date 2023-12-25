Scout leaks Team Soul signing former Blind Esports’ BGMI roster

Scout has revealed that Team Soul will be signing the former BGMI roster of Blind Esports. The fan-favorite organization has recently made an official announcement of the separation from their two-year-old lineup. The Team XSpark founder inadvertently leaked one of the most anticipated news of the year. This has created a buzz as many clubs are looking to make changes to their squads ahead of the 2024 season.

On December 25, Scout said on his livestream that the former Blind roster was extended an offer by two organizations, but they chose Team Soul over XSpark. This year, Blind Esports displayed Utter Supremacy in many tournaments and gained everyone's attention. However, despite their recent victory in the BMPS, the firm bid farewell to their star-studded lineup.

Team Soul to acquire former Blind Esports' BGMI roster

These are the former seven members of Blind Esports that are set to join Team Soul:

Jokerr - Khush Singh Manya - Mohammad Raja Nakul - Nakul Sharma Rony - Manpreet Singh Spower - Rudra Ayogi - Rahul (Analyst) Mayavi - Shubham Chawla (Coach)

There were already many rumors going around about this on social media platforms. Some members of the organization have said that the announcement of the upcoming lineup will be made in a few days.

Team Soul initially announced the departure of four out of their five players from the BGMI lineup. But in a dramatic move, Goblin, who was initially retained, suddenly announced his separation from the organization.

In the quest for an official title in 2024, the popular club is set to sign the reigning BMPS champion. The Manya-led superstar crew has shown their potential over the past few years. Except Spower, these athletes conquered their first ever major title in 2022 when they were part of Global Esports and clinched the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 1.

After joining Blind Esports, these players maintained their superiority and notched a number of tournaments. The addition of rising star Spower to the roster was cherry on top as he presented his masterclass and helped the club win numerous trophies. The squad displayed their signature form in the BMPS 2023, an official event, and seized the title in emphatic fashion.

Team Soul is changing their all players in the BGMI lineup after almost two years. The organization faced failures in some major tournaments this year. The club will hope to regain their status in the 2024 season.