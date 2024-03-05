Skyesports BGMI Champions 2024 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

After Day 1 of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Finals, Team Soul lead the overall leaderboard with 74 points after six matches. The Manay-led lineup played consistently throughout the day and also registered one Chicken Dinner. Blind Esports won two matches today and grabbed the second spot with 66 points. Orangutan Gaming accumulated 46 points and hold the third spot on the table.

CS, Entity, and XSpark collected 33 points each in the six matches played on Day 1. Medal Esports captured the ninth spot with 32 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas, who had a strong run in the Semifinals, scored 28 points in their first six matches of the Finals.

Revenant, Windgod, and Reckoning had a slow start as they posted only 21 points each on the leaderboard. Dragon Esports, an underdog, played poorly and ranked 16th with 12 points.

Day 1 results of Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Finals

Top eight teams from SCS Finals Day 1 (Image via Skyesports)

Match 1 - Erangel

WSB Gaming started the Finals with a bang as they pulled off a strong 22-point victory in the first round. Blind Esports clinched 14 points thanks to Skipz’s seven kills. Team Soul also looked impressive and took 12 points. Their BGMI star Nakul claimed four frags to his name.

Match 2 - Miramar

Blind Esports had another top tier performance and secured their first Chicken Dinner with 15 points. Orangutan, Hydra, and Team Soul earned 15, 11, and 10 points respectively. Reckoning picked up seven points courtesy of Hunterz’s five eliminations.

Expand Tweet

Match 3 - Sanhok

Team Tamilas won the third encounter with 14 points. Team Soul continued their consistent play to grab 13 points. Chemin Esports and Entity Gaming collected 11 points each, while Orangutan and Medal were knocked out with no points in this game.

Overall standings of SCS Finals Day 1 (Image via Skyesports)

Match 4 - Vikendi

Switching to the fourth battle, Blind Esports captured their second Chicken Dinner with 18 points. Chemin registered 14 points, where their BGMI player Venom picked up four finishes. Aerobotz and Orangutan managed nine points each.

Match 5 - Miramar

Medal Esports conquered the fifth game with 17 points. Entity Gaming garnered 17 points after playing aggressively, and their BGMI veteran Gamlaboy clinched seven kills. Team Soul and XSpark got 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel

Team Soul put up a splendid performance to claim a stunning 23-point Chicken Dinner. Their athlete, Joker, was phenomenal as he took eight frags to his name. Orangutan gained 15 points, while Team XSpark secured nine points.