Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 2 of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Finals was held on March 6. Team Soul stood in the top spot with 107 points after 12 matches. Blind Esports, led by Aadi, took second place with 100 points and three Chicken Dinners. Windgod and Team Tamilas have captured third and fourth positions with 85 and 82 points, respectively. Team XSpark moved up to fifth spot with 67 points.

Entity Gaming ended the second day in sixth place with 66 points. Revenant and Hydra Officials were ninth and tenth with 64 and 62 points, respectively. Medal Esports slipped to 12th position with 61 points. Dragon Esports showcased some resistance on Day 2 as they collected 47 points. Reckong slipped to the 16th spot with 31 points.

Match 7 - Erangel

Entity Gaming acquired a 17-kill Chicken Dinner in the day opener. Dragon Esports and Windgod managed 16 and 12 points, respectively. BGMI star AFU picked up five kills and helped his club Aerobotz claim 10 points. Team Soul was eliminated with only three points.

Match 8 - Miramar

Blind Esports secured a phenomenal 21-point victory in the second game thanks to Skipz’s six eliminations. Chemin Esports, who had a poor run in the opener, earned 10 points with the help of six frags. Team XSpark and Soul grabbed nine and eight points, respectively.

Match 9 - Sanhok

Team Tamilas delivered amazing performances in the Sanhok encounter of the day and conquered a 23-point Chicken Dinner. Their BGMI pro, Maxy, took six kills. Team XSpark gained 12, while Chemin and Medal Esports achieved nine points each.

Match 10 - Vikendi

Avi led Wingod to a 23-point Chicken Dinner in this match. Dragon Esports and Team Tamilas grabbed 12 and 11 points, respectively, after putting on fabulous performances. Medal and Blind Esports were eliminated without scoring a single point.

Match 11 - Miramar

Revenant Esports sealed a 19-point victory in the second-last game of the day. Orangutan ensured 14 points, while Dragon Esports took 12 points. Windgod lost their initial fight and failed to score points in this encounter. BGMI pro, AKop, eliminated six enemies.

Match 12 - Erangel

Wingod Esports picked up their second Chicken Dinner with 24 points. Chemin Esports and Team Soul seized 10 points each in this battle. Three experienced BGMI squads, Orangutan, Entity, and XSpark, were knocked out with no points.