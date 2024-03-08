Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Finals Day 4: Overall scoreboard, summary, and more

Skyesports BGMI Champions 2024 Finals Day 4 saw Team Soul regain their top spot with 189 points. The Manya-led roster added 48 points to their tally today and topped the overall standings. WSB Gaming, Entity, and Orangutan Gaming were second, third, and fourth with 164, 162, and 160 points, respectively. Blind Esports (154) fell from first to fifth place after a poor showing on Day 4.

Hydra Official took sixth position with 153 points, closely followed by Team Tamilas in seventh place. Medal Esports, led by BGMI veteran Paradox, came eighth with 145 points. Revenant Esports have gathered 142 points in their 24 games.

Windgod faced difficulties in their last few matches and slipped to the 10th spot with 137 points. Chemin and XSpark were inconsistent in the first four days of the Finals, and have accumulated 123 points each. Aerobotz (82) and Reckoning (60) were in the bottom two spots after 24 matches.

Day 4 results of Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Finals

Match 19 - Erangel

It was Dragon Esports who clinched a huge 23-point Chicken Dinner in the day's opening match. Hydra Official also gave their best and collected 18 crucial points. Team Soul picked up nine points, while Orangutan and Wingod took seven points each.

Expand Tweet

Match 20 - Miramar

Orangutan Gaming showed their brilliant performance and picked up a mammoth 27-point victory in the second game of Day 4. Their BGMI pro, Drigger, alone eliminated six enemies. Entity and Medal Esports earned 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 21 - Sanhok

WSB Gaming made a fine comeback and pulled off a 19-point Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas achieved 18 points, including 12 finishes. Hydra Official secured 11 points, while Blind and Chemin took nine points each.

Match 22 - Vikendi

Entity Gaming captured an impressive 22-point win in the Vikendi game of the day, and Troye from their BGMI squad took five kills. Windgod managed 12 points, while Team Tamilas, XSpark, and Soul claimed nine each.

Expand Tweet

Match 23 - Miramar

Entity Gaming secured back-to-back second Chicken Dinner with 20 points. Pukar was the star player of the encounter with seven kills. Cheming looked impressive and acquired 14 points. Dragon Esports earned 11 points with the help of six frags.

Match 24 - Erangel

Team Tamilas concluded the day with an amazing 18-point victory in the sixth game. Team Soul also exhibited exceptional play and scored 14 points. Hydra Official and XSpark added 11 and nine points to their respective accounts, while BGMI rising talent Duoraop clinched five eliminations.