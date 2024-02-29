Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team Tamilas took the prime spot with 96 points after Day 2 of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals. The MrIGL-led squad clinched two Chicken Dinners today (February 29, 2024) and jumped to the top of the overall standings. Entity Gaming claimed the second spot with 94 points. Team Soul was third with 78 points. Orangutan held fourth with 66 points in their eight matches.

Enigma Gaming delivered fabulous performances on Day 2 and secured the fifth rank with 65 points. Reckoning and Dragon Esports managed 62 points each. GodLike Esports and Gods Reign ensured 45 points each in the first two days of the Semifinals.

Blind Esports, led by Aadi, collected 37 points and 19 kills. Team XSpark accumulated 29 points in eight matches. Hydra Official struggled in the first two days and scored only 17 points.

Day 2 results of Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals

Match 7 - Erangel

Team Tamilas had a spectacular beginning on Thursday as they emerged victorious in the first game with 17 points. Team 8Bit registered 11 points, while OR Esports garnered 10 points. Medal took only five points, and Encore was the top player in the match with four kills.

Match 8 - Miramar

Enigma Gaming earned their first win with 25 points in the second game of the day. Dragon Esports and Team Soul posted 14 and 12 points on the leaderboard, respectively. Team Tamilas and Reckoning accumulated 10 points each. BGMI star Punkk was the star performer with five eliminations.

Match 9 - Sanhok

MrIGL led Team Tamilas to conquer an emphatic 18-point Chicken Dinner. Entity Gaming and Orangutan snatched 14 and 13 points, respectively, from this Sanhok battle. Blind Esports grabbed 10 points, while GodLike Esports and Gods Reign added seven points each to their names.

Match 10 - Erangel

Entity Gaming sealed their third Chicken Dinner of the Semifinals with 19 points. Big Brother scored 12 points thanks to their BGMI pro Saif’s four kills. Dragon, Gods Reign, and Enigma Gaming secured 10 points each. Team Soul clinched nine points, including seven kills.

Match 11 - Vikendi

Underdog BGMI squad Dragon Esports pulled off a stunning 21-point victory in the Vikendi match. Aerobotz acquired 19 important points, while Team Tamilas and Bot Army got 10 points each. GodLike earned nine points, of which eight came from eliminations.

Match 12 - Miramar

Reckoning Esports registered an 18-point victory in the last match of Day 2. Enigma Gaming plundered 11 points, while Big Brother gained 10 points. Team Soul was eliminated early on with only two points in this final game.