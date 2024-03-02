Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals Day 4: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 4 of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals ended on March 2. Team Tamilas scored 142 points and still holds first rank in the overall standings. Team Soul had a fantastic run today as they moved to second place with 130 points. Entity Gaming and Dragon Esports took third and fourth spots with 126 and 122 points, respectively.

Three experienced BGMI teams, Orangutan, Revenant, and Medal Esports have collected 112, 106, and 101 points, respectively. Blind, Reckoning, and 8Bit have scored 88 points each in their 16 matches.

Popular teams such as Gods Reign (81), XSpark (80), GodLike (74), and OR Esports (62) will have to enhance their performance in their remaining eight matches to reach the Finals. Bot Army was in the bottom position with 42 points.

Day 4 summary of Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Semifinals

Match 19 - Erangel

The first game of the day was clinched by Hydra Official with 20 crucial points. Aerobotz also collected 20 points thanks to their BGMI rising star AFU. Team Soul and Revenant secured 11 and 9 points respectively. GodLike was eliminated in the initial circle with no points.

Match 20 - Vikendi

Chemin registered a 17–point Chicken Dinner after showcasing their excellent performances. Big Brother and Gods Reign took 13 points each from this match. GodLike Esports again couldn’t perform well and faced elimination without a single point.

Match 21 - Miramar

Chemin Esports secured their second Chicken Dinner in a row and grabbed 22 points. Hydra Official posted 12 points on the scoreboard, while Aerobotz earned 10 important points. Fan favorites, Team Soul and GodLike, were eliminated with four points each.

Match 22 - Sanhok

Team Soul defeated Team XSpark in the end circle to win this Sanhok game with 18 points. Blind and Dragon Esports sealed nine and eight points, respectively. Hash from Blind Esports was the star of the match, with five eliminations.

Match 23 - Miramar

Team 8Bit impressed with their prowess and captured a 17-point Chicken Dinner. Orangutan Gaming and Team Tamilas collected 14 and 10 points to their respective names. GodLike Esports added only five points to their tally.

Match 24 - Erangel

Hydra Oficial pulled off a stellar 21-point Chicken Dinner in the last encounter of Day 4. Windgod and Soul accumulated 11 and 10 points, respectively. Big Brother and Gods Reign were unable to collect any points to their names.