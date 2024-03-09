Skyesports BGMI Champions Series Finals Day 5: Overall standings, highlights, and more

WSB Gaming climbed up to first place with 218 points following the conclusion of Day 5 of the Skyesports BGMI Champions Series Finals. Their athlete GODZ also ranks first in the kill leaderboard with 49 eliminations. Team Soul slipped to the second position with 213 points. Revenant Esports improved their gameplay and captured the third spot with 207 points.

Blind Esports and Hydra Official have garnered 202 and 198 points respectively. Medal Esports and Orangutan have accumulated 188 points each in 30 matches. Entity Gaming slipped to ninth place with 175 points.

Team XSpark ranked 11th with 157 points, including 121 kills. Dragon Esports also looked inconsistent and came 13th with 143 points after Day 5. Reckoning Esports’ failure continued today as they ended up 16th with only 82 points.

Day 5 summary of Skyesports BGMI Champions Series 2024 Finals

Match 25 - Erangel

Hydra Official clinched the first encounter of Day 5 with 19 points thanks to their player Sins’ six kills. Revenant collected 13 points, including eight frags. WSB Gaming and Blind posted 11 and 10 points, respectively, on the board. Team Soul gained only two points there.

Match 26 - Miramar

Wingod ensured a 21-point Chicken Dinner after a splendid run in the second match. Medal Esports took 15 points to their name, while Blind and Team XSpark claimed 13 and 10 points, respectively. BGMI star NinjaJod was exceptional and alone clinched seven kills.

Match 27 - Sanhok

Team Tamilas achieved a 14-point victory in the third battle. Revenant accumulated 16 points, including 10 eliminations. Blind Esports and Orangutan generated 10 points each. Team XSpark looked good in the initial circles and gained eight points.

Match 28 - Vikendi

WSB Gaming secured a brilliant Chicken Dinner with 18 finishes. Revenant Esports and Dragon, with seven kills each, collected 13 and 12 points, respectively. Draklord’s five eliminations helped Blind Esports grab nine points.

Match 29 - Miramar

Revenant Esports had another brilliant game as they pulled off a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Fierce from Revenant dismissed eight players. Chemin acquired 12 points, while Wingod and Chemin earned seven points each. Team Soul picked four points from this battle.

Match 30 - Erangel

Medal Esports played wisely in the sixth match and sealed a 13-point victory. Aerobotz, WBG, and Team Soul collected 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively. Hydra Officials faltered in the last zone but managed 10 points in this BGMI contest.