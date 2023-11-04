Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 LAN Finale Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 2 of the Skyesports BGMI Championship Finale wrapped up on November 4 after a total of seven matches were played between 16 teams. Day 1 of this event was canceled due to technical difficulties, and the remaining seven games will be hosted tomorrow, November 5. Blind Esports is currently in first place with 107 points after notching up three Chicken Dinners in a row.

Revenant are second with 83 points after claiming a strong victory in the last game on November 4. Orangutan and Soul came third and fourth with 73 and 71 points, respectively. Gods Reign, GodLike, and Gladiators are fifth, sixth, and seventh.

BGMI Championship Finals Day 2 overview

Match 1 - Erangel

Gods Reign saw a stunning start to the Finale as this Robin-led lineup achieved a 24-point triumphant in Match 1. Blind did a healing battle in the last zone and managed to gain 19 important points. Revenant and Numen Gaming garnered 14 points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

Led by BGMI star Shadow, GodLike Esports presented a promising performance in this second game, grabbing a fine 22-point victory. Celsius Esports went on a surprisingly impressive run to earn 20 points. Blind, Revenant, and Entity collected 13, 12, and 11, respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

The third battle in the Sanhok map was notched up by Blind Esports with 22 points. OR Esports and Team Soul were also impressive, acquiring 18 and 15 points, respectively. Entity registered nine points on the leaderboard and Gods Reign eight.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Blind Esports claimed back-to-back second Chicken Dinner with 23 points. Orangutan bounced back after three poor games and scored 19 impressive points. Team Soul displayed another superb performance and took 18 points. GodLike and Big Brother plundered 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

Blind Esports maintained their superior gameplay and conquered their third Chicken Dinner in a row with 27 points in Match 5 of the BGMI Championship Finale.

Orangutan got 22 important points, while Soul acquired 12 points. Gods Reign and Revenant got ten and nine points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel

Gladiators Esports made a mesmerizing comeback by clinching a 25-point victory in Match 6. Orangutan displayed fabulous gameplay and took 17 points. Entity Gaming collected 16 points.

Match 7 - Erangel

Revenant Esports put up a strong performance in the seventh game with 30 points. Fan favorite BGMI squad, Team Soul, played well and obtained 20 points. GodLike Esports grabbed 15 points.