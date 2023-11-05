Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 LAN Finale Day 3: Teams, schedule, Day 2 results, and more

The third day of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Finale will be played on November 5, and will feature seven matches. After the first day was cancelled due to technical issues, the total matches have been reduced from 18 to 14 in this ultimate stage. 16 BGMI squads are engaging with one another for a hefty prize of ₹1 crore at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bangalore.

Half of the total matches of the LAN Finale took place on the second day. Manya-led Blind Esports has acquired the first place after seven games. The remaining matches will play a crucial part in determining who get the crown.

Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 LAN Finals squads

The list of teams that will play in the Finals of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 LAN is as follows:

OR Esports Entity Orangutan Gaming Revenant Esports Team Numen Team Empire Celsius Esports Team Infinity Obey Esports Marcos Gaming Gods Reign Blind Esports Team Soul Big Brother GodLike Esports Gladiators Esports

How to watch and schedule

Spectators are welcome to enjoy the BGMI contest at the venue in Bangalore. People can also watch it online on the Skyesports’ LOCO channel, but they will have to buy a subscription of minimum ₹20.

The second day will kick off with the first encounter in the Erangel map at around 2 pm IST. Here is the map rotation of the last day;

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Vikendi

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Match 7 - Erangel

Overall standings so far

On Day 2, Blind Esports came out victorious in three out of their seven matches, showing absolute dominance and capturing first place with 107 points. They clinched the third, fourth, and fifth matches, and were 34 points ahead of the second-placed team. Their BGMI star Spower picked up 15 eliminations yesterday.

Revenant Esports found their ideal form in the seventh game and clinched a mammoth 30-point victory, propelling to second place in the overall standings. The squad, led by Sensei, will need to be consistent to capture the title today.

Orangutan and Team Soul ensured third and fourth place, respectively, despite not having a Chicken Dinner. Both the lineups looked confident throughout their second day.

GodLike Esports began their campaign with a phenomenal Chicken Dinner in their opening match. The club held sixth position with 62 points after seven matches. BGMI pro Jonathan secured 12 frags to his name.

BGIS Champions, Gladiators Esports, came seventh with 52 points. The roster, led by Detro, also won the sixth match. However, their performances in the first four matches were not impressive.