Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 LAN Finals: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, overall standings, and more

The Lan Finale of the Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 concluded on November 5, with Blind Esports emerging as the undisputed champions of this event. This squad displayed incredible performances throughout their 14 matches and registered 170 points with the help of four Chicken Dinners. The Manya-led roster has been awarded a cash prize of ₹48 lakhs for their spectacular gameplay.

Revenant Esports was in the race for the trophy until this event's last game. Eventually, they went home with the runners-up title. Their star player, Fierce, bagged the MVP award in the BGMI Finale.

OR Esports made a remarkable comeback in this stage, amassing 116 points from their last seven games and moving up from 13th to 3rd place.

Prize money distribution of Skyesports BGMI Championship 5.0 Finale

The Finale had a total prize money of ₹1 crore. The first, second, and third-ranked BGMI squads received ₹48 lahks, 24 lahks, and ₹12 lahks respectively. Here is the complete prize money distribution for Skyesports' Championship Finale:

Winners - ₹48 lakhs - Blind Esports

Runners-up - ₹24 lakhs - Revenant Esports

3rd place - ₹12 lakhs - OR Esports

4th place- ₹6 lakhs - Team Soul

5th place- ₹3 lakhs - Gods Reign

6th place- ₹2 lakhs - GodLike Esports

7th place- ₹1.20 lakhs - Gladiators Esports

8th place- ₹80,000 - Entity Gaming

MVP - ₹2 lakhs - Blind Esports

Team with most WWCDs - ₹1 lakh - Fierce (Revenant)

Team Soul exhibited a commendable run and managed to hold on to their fourth spot in the Finale. The Omega-led squad was in second place after the 12th match, but they faltered in their last two matches. Goblin, a member of their squad, played impressively in the Finals.

Gods Reign, the BGMI India vs Korea runners-up, came fifth after playing nicely in the last few games. Crowd favorite GodLike Esports claimed the sixth position in the Championship. BGIS winners Gladiators saw a mediocre event, ending it in seventh place.

Orangutan lost their rhythm on Day 3 and dropped to ninth place. Marcos and Big Brother, too, failed to achieve respectable positions as they ended their runs in the 10th and 11th positions, respectively.

Big Brother Esports, the BGIS 2023 runners-up, came 11th in this BGMI Championship. Enigma Gaming scored only 24 points from 14 games and was the worst performer at the Finale.