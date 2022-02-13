Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022 Finals: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Day 5 of the Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022 Grand Finals has just ended. Team XO dethroned Team Soul to become the top-ranked team in the overall rankings. With the help of a chicken dinner, the team managed to score 69 points in six matches. Team Soul fell to second place after having an average day.

Celcius Esports and BGIS champion, Skylightz Gaming, did well to maintain their third and fourth spots. TSM, with the help of two chicken dinners, climbed into the top five rankings. Meanwhile, Team 8Bit and GodLike Esports each fell by one place.

BGMI Grand Slam Finals Day 5 overview

GodLike finished 7th place after BGMI Grand Slam finals day 5 (Image via Skyesports)

The first match was won by Team XO with 10 eliminations. GodLike came a close second with nine kills. Orangutan was eliminated early but managed to steal 10 important kills.

The second match, played on Miramar, was won by TSM with 13 kills. Aquanox was MVP with his six frag contributions. They were followed by Skylightz Gaming with seven and Team XO with two frags.

Grand Slam Overall ranking after day 5 (Image via Skyesports)

7Sea Esports showed safe gameplay to claim the third match with seven frags. Saggy, with six kills, took Enigma Gaming to second place while Entity Gaming went all out to grab 10 kills.

It was a thrilling fight between Enigma Gaming and Team Soul, with the former coming out on top with 11 kills. Soul also managed to accumulate 10 kills.

TSM emerged victorious in the fourth match with 11 frags. Team Soul showed passive gameplay to claim the second spot with only one kill. Team Nugget grabbed nine kills in the match.

With 13 kills, Entity Gaming clinched the fifth match. Team Nugget once again showed good gameplay to secure the second spot.

Top players of the tournament

1) TSM Aquanox - 51 kills

2) GodLike Jonathan - 51 kills

3) Soul Akshat - 44 kills

4) TSM Ninja - 44 kills

5) Skylightz Gamlaboy - 39 kills

Aquanox and Jonathan managed to hold on to their first and second places in the kill leaderboard with 51 frags each.

