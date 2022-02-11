Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022 Finals day 2: overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Day 2 of the Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022 finals is over. The Celcius Esports team continued its winning streak, holding onto the pole position with 64 kills and 172 points.

Team XO took two chicken dinners in the day to retain their second place with 154 points, while Skylightz Gaming has climbed one place to finish in the top three. Team 8Bit, with their consistent gameplay, came forth while it was Team Forever led by Owais that ended on the fifth rank. TSM secured 6th place with 84 points, followed by Enigma Gaming with 82 points.

Fan-favorite Team Soul took a chicken dinner but slipped to 13th place while another famous team, GodLike Esports, finished at 16th spot.

Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam Finals Day 2 standings-

Celsius leads overall standings after day 2 (Image via Skyesports)

Team XO claimed the first match played on Erangel with 12 kills. Team 8Bit was eliminated early, but they managed to grab nine kills.

TSM went berserk to claim the second match in Miramar with 16 kills, where Aquanox took nine kills while Ninja took six kills.

The third match was a straight 4v4 battle between Celcius Esports and Skylightz Gaming, but a grenade from 8bit Juicy eliminated Celcius from the battle allowing Skylightz Gaming to claim the chicken in the match.

Team Soul showed balanced gameplay to win the fourth match of the day with seven frags. They eliminated Celcius Esports and Skylightz Gaming in the final circle to win the game.

Overall standings of BGMI Grand slam after finals day 2 (Image via Skyesports)

Celcius Esports won the fifth match of Sanhok with nine kills. Six teams engaged in heal battles in the game, which is indicative of how the meta has changed.

Team XO claimed the sixth match with eight frags, where Fierce was MVP for his four frags contribution. Destro led Chemin Esports to second place with nine frags.

Top fragger of the event

1) TSM Aquanox- 21 kills

2) 8Bit MadMan- 20 kills

3) Celcius Apollo- 20 kills

4) Team XO Punkk- 17 kills

5) Team XO Snax- 17 kills

Aquanox from TSM leads the top fragger list with 21 frags, followed by MadMan from 8Bit with 20 kills. Snax, who recently joined Team XO, occupied 5th place with 17 kills.

