Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022 Finals day 6: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The second last day of the Skyesports BGMI Grand Slam 2022 Grand Finals is over. Team XO emphasized placement points more than anything else, and it has paid off as they have retained their top position.

Team XO managed to accumulate 381 points with 135 kills. Following them is fan-favourite Team Soul with 365 points and 165 kills. BGIS 2021 Champion Skylightz Gaming has managed to break into the top three with 135 kills and 317 points. GodLike Esports showed impressive gameplay and came into the top five with 317 points.

With 315 points and 5 WWCD, Celsius occupied 6th place. Team 8Bit and TSM finished in 6th and 7th place, respectively.

BGMI Grand Slam Finals Day 6 overview

Team Godlike secured fourth place after BGMI Grand Slam finals day 6 (Image via Skyesports)

Celius Esports won the first match of day 6 with four frags. However, Entity Gaming topped the points table with a whopping 19 kills.

In the second match, Team 8bit claimed 15 kills while Entity Gaming showed consistent gameplay to break into the top three with eight kills.

Team Soul went berserk and won the day's third match with 16 kills. They lost a man early in the game, but it didn't stop them from winning. Celcius Esports were eliminated early but managed to grab eight frag points.

Team Mayavi clinched the fourth match of the day with nine kills. Team Forever and Chemin were eliminated early but grabbed seven and six frags, respectively.

Overall standings of BGMI Grand slam after day 6 (Image via Skyesports)

GodLike Esports came out on top in the fifth match with 14 kills. Team XO and Enigma Gaming came second and third with six and ten frags, respectively.

It was a breathtaking battle between Enigma Gaming and Team XO in the final match, where the former took the game with 12 kills. Team XO also managed to grab five kills.

Top fraggers of the tournament

1) GodLike Jonathan - 65 kills

2) TSM Aquanox - 55 kills

3) Enigma Saggy - 51 kills

4) Soul Akshat - 51 kills

5) TSM Ninja - 50 kills

Having concluded day 6, Jonathan leads the top fraggers list with 65 kills while Aquanox secured second place with 55 kills. The MVP of the tournament will be awarded 1 lakh INR.

