Skyesports BGMI POVA Cup 2023 Finale: Winners, overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The Skyesports BGMI POVA Cup 2023 concluded on December 27, with Enigma Gaming securing the title. The club collected 142 points in 12 games of the Grand Finals. The newly formed lineup showcased their potential and won the tournament, and their players ended the 2023 season on a high note. They grabbed three Chicken Dinners and 51 kills.

Big Brother Esports played aggressively and registered second place with 140 points. The lineup displayed an overwhelming performance in the last game of the Finals and pulled off a huge 34-point Chicken Dinner, which helped them jump to second spot in the overall standings. They secured 63 kills, the most in the Grand Finals.

BGMI POVA Cup 2023 Finals overview

Top eight teams of the POVA Cup (Image via Skyesports)

Aerobotz had an unexpected performance and ended up securing third place with 122 points and two Chicken Dinners. The side was also in contention for the first spot until the final encounter. Anonymous, an underdog, earned the fourth position with 113 points. They could not pick up a Chicken Dinner but managed to ensure a spot in the top 5.

Entity Gaming, led by BGMI pro Saumraj, gained the fifth spot with 112 points. The experienced lineup was consistent across two days, but their performance was not enough to win the title. Marcos Gaming slipped to seventh position despite having a strong start in the Finals. The team scored 81 points on Day 1 but encountered difficulties in their last six battles, as they garnered only 17 points on the last day.

Overall standings of POVA Cup Finals (Image via Skyesports)

Medal Esports had another average event as the Paradox-led team ended up in 10th place with 75 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Manya, the former BGMI roster of Blind Esports, ranked 11th with 74 points. The roster recently claimed the prestigious trophy of the BMPS 2023.

Orangutan Gaming accumulated only 70 points in 12 games and obtained the 12th position. The renowned club was sixth on Day 1 but didn’t improve their performance on Day 2. Team Numen, another experienced team, was in the 13th spot with 67 points.

Hidden Ones finished 15th with 48 points despite clinching a Chicken Dinner. Team Omega, the ex-roster of Team Soul, ranked 16th with only 31 points in 12 encounters.

Top 5 players from BGMI POVA Cup Finals

Top 5 players of Finals (Image via Skyesports)

Shadow from Areobotz ranked first with 20 finishes in the kill leaderboard of the BGMI POVA Cup Finals. Risi from Big Brother claimed 19 frags. AFU, Troye, and Kyoya came in third, fourth, and fifth position, respectively, with 18 kills each.