Skyesports BGMI POVA Cup 2023 Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the BGMI POVA Cup Finals saw Marcos Gaming capture the first spot with 82 points. Enigma Gaming was behind them in second place with 70 points. These two star performers claimed two Chicken Dinners each in six matches. Big Brother Esports also garnered 70 points without a single Chicken Dinner. Entity Gaming was fourth with 58 points. The remaining six matches of the Finals will be hosted on December 27.

Orangutan and Team Manya (former Blind BGMI roster) held the sixth and seventh spots with 47 and 45 points, respectively. Medal Esports, led by Paradox, secured 11th place with 36 points. Reckoning Esports and Team Omega (Former Team Soul lineup) came in 14th and 15th on the overall table.

Day 1 results of BGMI POVA Cup Finals

Marcos Gaming topped the overall standings of Day 1 (Image via Skyesports)

Match 1 - Erangel

Enigma Gaming started the finale on a great note and won a fantastic 25-point Chicken Dinner in the opener. Big Brother and Team Manya collected 18 and 16 points from this match, respectively. Team Empire (14) also managed to touch double figures.

Match 2 - Miramar

Enigma Gaming conquered the second game as well and added 28 points to their tally. Aerobotz secured 20 points, while Orangutan and Big Brother claimed 14 and 12 points, respectively. Marcos Gaming was unable to earn any points.

Match 3 - Sanhok

In the third encounter, Marcos Gaming picked up pace and claimed a 24-point Chicken Dinner. Entity, Big Brother, and Reckoning managed to get 19, 17, and 14 points, respectively. Team Manya obtained only seven points. On the other hand, Orangutan Gaming and Empire were knocked out without any points.

Match 4 - Vikendi

Orangutan Gaming made an excellent comeback by winning the fourth game with 27 points. Big Brother maintained their consistency and claimed 21 points, while Enigma and Empire got 10 points each.

Overall standings of BGMI POVA Cup Finals Day 1 (Image via Skyesports)

Match 5 - Miramar

Marcos Gaming achieved a massive 35-point Chicken Dinner in the fifth battle. Medal Esports also looked fantastic and garnered 20 crucial points. Anonymous and Team Manya accumulated 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel

Entity Gaming claimed a 21-point victory in the final encounter of Day 1 of the BGMI POVA Cup Finale. Team Tamilas and Anonymous gained 23 and 21 points, respectively. Medal and Hyderabad Hydras were able to secure 10 points each. Team Omega was eliminated during their initial fight.