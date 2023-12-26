Skyesports BGMI POVA Cup 2023 Grand Finals: Qualified teams, semifinals results, and more

The Semifinals of the Skyesports BGMI POVA Cup 2023 ended on December 25, and 24 teams battled it out for a spot in the next stage. After a nail-biting contest across eight matches, the top 16 teams have now progressed to the two-day Grand Finals, which will take place on December 26 and 27. It will be broadcast at 7:30 pm IST on the Skyesports’ YouTube channel.

The event is hosted in three phases: Qualifiers, Semifinals, and the Grand Finals. The initial stage was conducted on December 22 and 23, during which several squads competed for the six spots in the two-day Semifinals. A total of 18 clubs were invited to this second phase.

Qualified teams for Skyesports BGMI POVA Cup 2023 Finals

Team Soul Orangutan Gaming Blind Esports Medal Esports Team Tamilas Aerobotz Reckoning Esports Entity Gaming Big Brother Esports Team Numen Anonymous Esports Hyderabad Hydras Team Empire Hidden Ones Enigma Gaming Marcos Gaming

Semifinals results

Team Soul was in first place with 97 points and 53 kills in their eight matches. The side improved their performance on Day 2 and moved up from the 10th to first rank. Orangutan Gaming (96 points) demonstrated outstanding gameplay in their last four matches and had a massive jump from the 21st to second spot in the overall ranking. The lineup added 83 points to their name on Day 2.

Blind Esports played well on both days and secured third place with 88 points. Medal and Team Tamilas came in the fourth and fifth spots with 88 and 83 points, respectively. Entity Gaming, led by Saumraj, earned eighth place in the BGMI POVA Cup Semifinals.

Big Brother Esports dropped from the first to ninth position after a mediocre performance on Day 2. The squad grabbed 52 points in their first four games and took only 18 points in their last four encounters. Team Numen (63) and Hyderabad Hydras (58) were in the 10th and 12th spots, respectively. Enigma and Marcos Gaming managed to claim the 15th and 16th places, respectively, and barely made it to the final stage.

Eliminated teams from POVA Cup

WSB Gaming Insane Esports Revenant Esports Team XSpark Team Autobotz Global Esports Silly Esports GLA Esports

Some top-tier BGMI teams failed to secure a spot in the Finals. Despite winning one Chicken Dinner, WSB ranked 17th and fell short by a single point. Insane, Revenant and XSpark scored 44 points each in the BGMI POVA Cup Semifinals. Global Esports played only four matches in this stage and ranked 22nd in the overall chart.