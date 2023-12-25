Skyesports BGMI POVA cup 2023 Semifinals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Reckoning Esports claimed the first position with 52 points after Day 1 of the Skyesports BGMI POVA cup 2023 Semifinals. The team played consistently in their initial four games. Big Brother Esports was second with 52 points. BMPS 2023 champions Blind Esports took third place with 51 points. Aerobotz and Team Tamilas claimed the fourth and fifth positions.

Team Soul had a modest start in the event and acquired 11th place with 35 points. Insane Esports, the second runner-up of the BMPS 2023, held the 14th position with 28 points. Marcos Gaming and Team XSpark secured the 18th and 19th spots, respectively. Revenant came 20th, while GodLike Esports didn’t play their matches of Day 1.

BGMI POVA Cup Semifinals Day 1 results

Match 1 - Erangel

WSB Gaming won the first battle with 27 points after defeating Big Brother in an exciting fight in the end zone. Reckoning Esports gained 19 points, including nine kills. Fan favorite BGMI clubs Team Soul and XSpark were eliminated with only five points each.

Reckoning and Big Brother scored 52 points each on Day 1 (Image via Skyesports)

Match 2 - Miramar

Entity Gaming earned a 25-point victory in the second game held in Miramar. Big Brother Esports had another commendable performance and secured 20 points. Hector helped Team Soul secure 16 crucial points. WSB and Reckoning faltered in the game and scored only three points each.

Match 3 - Erangel

Team Tamilas managed to obtain a huge 30-point Chicken Dinner. Team Numen and Hidden Ones grabbed 15 points each. However, three experienced teams, Soul, Medal, and Insane, got only one point each.

Team Soul earned the 11th spot after four matches (Image via Skyesports)

Match 4 - Miramar

Aerobotz delivered an outstanding performance in the fourth game and obtained a 27-point Chicken Dinner. Medal Esports achieved 20 points, while Numen and Team Soul secured 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Erangel

Reckoning Esports picked up their first Chicken Dinner with 28 points. Hidden Ones garnered 18 points, while Blind Esports added 18 points to their name. Entity Gaming, led by BGMI pro Saumraj, secured 10 points.

Overall standings of Day 1 of BGMI POVA Cup Semifinals (Image via Skyesports)

Match 6 - Miramar

Blind Esports ended the first day with a 29-point victory in the sixth game. Enigma Gaming and Insane achieved 17 points each. Team Autobotz claimed 14 points, including four frags. Day 2 of the tournament will be held on December 25.