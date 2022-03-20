Skyesports BGMI Pro League Finals: Winning team, overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The Skyesports BGMI Pro League has come to a close today, with Chemin Esports becoming the event's champions. The team walked away with the winner's prize of ₹5 lakhs.

With five chicken dinners and 249 points, Chemin Esports maintained their domination throughout the tournament. The team were also table-toppers in the Semifinals. Delta, who recently joined Chemin, grabbed 34 finishes but missed out on the MVP title by three frags.

Enigma Gaming secured second place with 201 points, 88 came from finish points. The team took home the runner-up prize of ₹2.5 lakhs. They recently won Villager Esports Winter Masters.

BGMI Pro League Finals overall standings

Team Forever finished fourth in Pro League finals (Image via Skyesports)

Orangutan Gaming, who was in 13th place after day 1, took third place with 175 points and 86 kills. The side claimed the second runner-up prize of ₹1 lakh. Team Forever came in fourth place with 174 points, closely followed by underdog team Walkout Esports with 173 points.

Entity Gaming, currently in the top spot of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising finals, secured sixth place with 166 points and 79 frags. Team Insane occupied 7th place with 161 points.

Overall standings of Pro League finals (Image via Skyesports)

TSM won Skyesports Mobile Open and finished in 8th place with 151. The team failed to produce the desired momentum as they only accumulated 56 placement points.

Celsius Esports and 7Sea finished in 10th and 11 place with 140 points each. OR Esports, led by Jelly, Occupied 12th place with 113 points.

Despite his team securing 7th place in the event, Neyoo from Team Insane emerged as the MVP of the finals. He was awarded the MVP prize of ₹50,000.

Top 5 players from the finals:

1) Neyo - 37 kills

2) Scream - 34 kills

3) Delta - 34 kills

4) Yuva - 29 kills

5) Troye - 29 kills

The 12 days long BGMI event featured a massive prize pool of ₹10 lakhs. It was Skyesports Esports' second major tournament of 2022. The first tournament, which boasted a total prize of ₹15 lakh, was won by Team XO. The side failed to make it to the pro league finals as they finished 17th place.

Edited by Srijan Sen