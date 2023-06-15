Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Finals Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

Blind Esports sits atop the Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Finals standings at the end of Day 1. The squad was on point from the get-go and managed to grab 66 points with the help of two chicken dinners. Team Gladiators (roster of Chemin Esports) also performed admirably, securing second place with 63 points, thanks to three podium finishes.

Despite not capturing any chicken dinner, fan-favorite Soul Esports managed to secure the third position, accumulating 44 points. Meanwhile, Orangutan, who had dominated the semifinals, had an underwhelming start and settled for the 12th position. GodLike Esports also had a rough start and is currently placed 15th in the standings.

Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Finals Day 1 overview

Team Soul had a great opening day of the Champions Series Finals (Image via Skyesports)

Velocity Gaming, which have two veterans Punk and Immortal, kicked off the finals impressively, securing a 16-kill chicken dinner, with Aimbot alone eliminating eight enemies.

YuvaOp led Reckoning Esports to the second spot with only one elimination, while BLIND managed to accumulate seven frag points despite being eliminated early.

BLIND displayed their dynamic gameplay by winning chicken dinners in the second and third matches on Miramar and Erangel, with seven and 13 eliminations respectively. Team Gladiators secured the second position in both matches, earning six and nine frags, respectively.

Team Gladiators put in a magnificent showcase to pull out a 13-kill victory in the fourth match, demonstrating vibrant gameplay and effective rotations to get the chicken dinner. Soul also performed well, finishing on the podium with eight finish points.

Overall standings of Champions Series Finals Day 1 (Image via Skyesports)

7Sea took full advantage of the circle and secured a chicken dinner with 11 eliminations in the fifth round on Sanhok. Meanwhile, BGMI pros GamlaBoy and AkOp led their teams, VST and Orangutan, to the second and third positions respectively with heal battle.

OR Esports ended the opening day of the BGMI Champions Series Finals on a high note, clinching a decisive chicken dinner with four frags. Obey Esports secured the second position with seven finishes, while Team Soul, led by Omega, managed to bag five frags despite being surrounded in the open.

Top 5 players from Finals Day 1 (Image via Skyesports)

The second day of the BGMI Finals could be a pivotal moment for BLIND to extend their lead, while teams like OG and GodLike will try their best to stage a comeback

