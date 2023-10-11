Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI complete format explained 

The Skyesports Championship 5.0: BGMI is just around the corner and is expected to provide a great opportunity for both underdog and experienced teams to exhibit their potential. Registrations are open through the Skyesports Discord channel. All registered teams will initially take part in the Qualifiers before moving to the next phases. Some renowned squads will also be invited in the subsequent stages.

The main event will be hosted from November 1 to 5, 2023, at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bangalore. Meanwhile, Championship 5.0 will feature many games and a collective prize pool of ₹2.12 crore. A majority of that total will be allocated to the BGMI tournament.

This article reviews the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI format.

BGMI Skyesports Championship 5.0 format

The grand tournament will be played in four different phases. The organizers will reveal the schedule and timetable for the initial stages in the coming days.

Qualifiers

Teams that register through the Skyesports’ Discord channel will compete in the Qualifiers. Ultimately, the four best squads from this initial round will be chosen for the next phase.

Quarter Finals

The four teams from the Qualifiers will meet the 20 invited teams in this stage. The top four out of 24 participants will advance to the penultimate round.

Semifinals

The organizers will invite another 20 teams directly into this stage. In total, 24 teams will battle one another for the 12 slots in the Finale.

Grand Finals

The ultimate round will be hosted from November 1 to 5, 2023, at LAN in Bangalore. Blind, Team Soul, GodLike, and Big Brother Esports have been directly invited for this phase based on their performances in previous Skyesports tournaments. A total of 16 teams will fight in Championship 5.0 for the prize money.

GodLike Esports were invited for the Finale after conquering Skyesports Championship 3.0, held from September 6 to 12, 2021. Blind Esports and Team Soul were the top two squads in the Skyesports Champions Series, played in June 2023. Meanwhile, Big Brother Esports clinched the Skyesports Skirmish Series Season 2, held in July this year.

Some popular BGMI squads, including GodLike and Soul, had a horrendous run in their previous two major events: BGMS Season 2 and BGIS 2023. The two teams will be looking to prove themselves in the upcoming championship.