Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Quarterfinals: Overall standings, qualified teams, and more

The two-day Quarterfinals of the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI wrapped up with the top four teams acquiring a spot in this event's Semifinals. In the former stage, the Qualifier's top four lineups and 20 invited squads fought in 12 matches on October 13 and 14. These initial phases were not livestreamed on any platforms.

The Semifinals will be organized from October 17 to 21, during which the top four teams from the Quarterfinals will meet 20 more invited squads. Notably, Team Soul, GodLike, Blind, and GodLike, who have been directly invited to the Grand Finals, will also participate in this stage.

Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Quarterfinals results

Team Tamilas emerged as the top performer after displaying commendable performances across their eight matches. They secured 123 points and three Chicken Dinners. WSB Gaming is behind them with 103 points after winning three games.

Team Empire presented stunning consistency in their gameplay, going on to grab the third position with 100 points despite not getting a single victory. This underdog crew had also impressed everyone during the initial stages of the BGIS 2023, an official BGMI event. Celsius Esports came fourth with 96 points and two Chicken Dinners. These top four lineups are gearing up for the Semifinals.

Team Psyche looked good in some games and scored 93 points, but that was not enough to get them a spot in the upcoming stage. Global Esports, a renowned Indian organization, also fell short of getting a seat in the Semifinals by only four points. They came sixth with 89 points.

Glitchx Reborn garnered 87 points and one Chicken Dinner. This underdog lineup is also currently fighting in the Grand Finals of the BGIS 2023.

Revenge Esports and Gujarat Tigers registered 82 points on the Quarterfinals' scoreboard. Enigma Gaming, led by Owais, came 10th with 73 points and was also unable to gain a seat in the Semifinals. Team 8Bit accumulated 66 points and ended up in 11th position.

Team Mayavi completely stumbled in the Quarterfinals. collecting only 22 points from eight games. Night Owls and Growing Strong, who recently gained popularity, also faltered in their games and are in the bottom two positions.

In the Semifinals of the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI, the top performers (Team Tamilas and WSB) from the Quarterfinals have been placed in Group A, while the third-ranked squad (Empire) has been seeded into Group B. The fourth-best-performing squad (Celsius) will play in Group C.