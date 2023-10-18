Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals Day 1: Overall standings, overview, and more

Day 1 of the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals was held on October 17. Orangutan Gaming stood first with 55 points after their four matches. The squad secured one Chicken Dinner and 16 eliminations in this process. Team Soul claimed second place with 50 points, including 20 eliminations. The Omega-led lineup started the event with a bang as they won the first two matches on Day 1.

Midwave was consistent on the opening day, securing 50 points without any Chicken Dinner. Entity Gaming also found their momentum in their first four games and grabbed fourth place with 46 points and one Chicken Dinner. WSB Gaming was impressive in the Sanhok match yesterday, due to which they managed to secure the fifth spot with 45 points.

Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals result

Gods Reign also kicked off the BGMI event on a positive note and earned 44 points in four games. The Robin-led squad ranked sixth in the overall table despite not gaining any Chicken Dinner. Team Empire, who joined the event through the Quarterfinals, maintained their pace and collected 40 points on Day 1.

Avi-led Numen Gaming was eighth with 40 points. Blind Esports clinched one Chicken Dinner on the opening day but had disappointing performances in their other three games. The Manya-led lineup took the ninth spot with 32 points. Marcos had an average opener, scoring 29 points.

Expand Tweet

Team Tamilas, Insane, and Obey grabbed 26 points each on Tuesday. Medal and Revenant were 15th and 16th with 23 and 22 points, respectively. Team XSpark occupied 17th position with 22 points. The star team placed third in the BGIS 2023.

Big Brother Esports and Gladiators had a modest showing in the Semifinals, as they secured only 19 and 15 points, respectively, in their four matches. However, both BGMI lineups had a stunning performance in the BGIS 2023, claiming second and first place, respectively.

Expand Tweet

OR Esports, led by Jelly, was 22nd with 12 points at an average of three. GodLike Esports also struggled in the four games they played and accumulated only 10 points. Celsius, who came in through the Quarterfinals, had a horrible start as they secured seven points on Day 1.

Expand Tweet

The Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI boasts a huge prize pool of ₹1.25 crore. Notably, GodLike, Soul, Big Brother, Blind, and Gladiator are playing in the Semifinals only for prizes, as these teams have directly received a slot in the Finale.