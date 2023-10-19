Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals Day 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

Orangutan Gaming remained in the first position after Day 2 of the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals. The Ash-led squad performed consistently on both days and accumulated 103 points in eight matches. The five-day Semifinals will run until October 21, with the top 11 teams moving to the Finale, scheduled to be held in Bangalore, India.

Team Empire also maintained a steady pace and took second place with 89 points. They emerged victorious in the third game of Day 2. Despite being one of the underdog lineups, they had a decent showcasing in the Quarterfinals. Team Numen, who was in eighth place after Day 1, ranked third with 89 points. The Avi-led lineup clinched a Chicken Dinner on the second day, which helped them finish in the top three.

Day 2 overview of Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals

Orangutan acquired first rank after eight games in Semifinals (Image via Skyesports)

Jelly-led OR Esports was the star performer of Day 2 as the lineup made a big jump in the overall standings after collecting 75 points in just four games. They conquered their last two games and moved up to fourth place with 87 points.

Entity Gaming stood fifth with 82 points after eight matches. Midwave Gaming, led by Aaru, obtained sixth place with 75 points without a single Chicken Dinner. Obey and Gods Reign claimed 69 points each in eight encounters.

Soul had a poor performance on Day 2 of Semifinals (Image via Skyesports)

Team Soul dropped from second to ninth place with 67 points after performing poorly on Day 2 of the BGMI Championship Semifinals. However, the fan-favorite club has already locked their seat in the Grand Finals and is playing in the Semifinals for prize money. Team Infinity (64) and Revenant (61) were 10th and 11th respectively after Day 2.

Blind Esports grabbed 58 points in eight games with the help of one Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas, who topped the Quarterfinals table, ranked 15th place with 51 points after eight matches, followed by Team Insane.

Team XSpark and Big Brother had another poor day as they failed to strengthen their ranking on Wednesday. Both the BGMI teams performed exceptionally well recently in the BGIS 2023.

Semifinals overall standings after Day 2 (Image via Skyesports)

GodLike Esports has not found their ideal momentum yet, as they grabbed only 31 points in eight matches. Medal Esports, who came sixth in the BGIS, ranked 22nd with 30 points. Team Gladiators, the champion of the India Series, was in 24th position with 27 points after Day 2 of the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals.