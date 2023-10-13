Spower returns to Blind Esports ahead of BGMI Skyesports Championship 5.0

BGMI rising star Spower Gaming returned to Blind Esports after playing for approximately three months in GodLike Esports. He had left the club on July 19 ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS) 2023, despite winning multiple third-party tournaments with them.

Blind Esports is currently contesting in the BGIS 2023 Grand Finals. However, Spower is not part of their playing squad, as he played for GodLike in the initial stages of the tournament. He will now be seen contesting for the club in the upcoming Skyesports Championship 5.0 Finale.

Blind Esports aims to regain momentum with Spower's return

The 16-year-old star was initially signed by Blind Esports in January 2023. However, the club did not have a proper BGMI squad at that time. The organization acquired the former Global Esports’ lineup in April this year, and he was then also added to the squad.

After the return of BGMI on May 29, 2023, the organization displayed absolute supremacy as they conquered five third-party tournaments in a month. Their back-to-back great performances left everyone stunned. They clinched the Villager Esports Domin8r and Upthrust Survivor Saga S2 in dominant fashion.

Blind won the Skyesports Champions Series and the Upthrust Esports Challengers Showdown. Spower bagged the MVP awards in both tournaments, with many BGMI veterans appreciating his mesmerizing individual performance.

After Spower's departure, Blind Esports witnessed a decline in their performance and had a modest showing in many events. For instance, the Manya-led roster ranked ninth in the BGMS Season 2, which was hosted by Nodwin Gaming and Star Sports in August this year.

Blind Esports also had an average showing on the first day of the BGIS 2023 Grand Finals, held on October 12. The firm was 13th with 35 points and will be looking to claim a respectable position in the prestigious official event.

With the return of Spower, Blind Esports will look to regain their dominant form. After winning the Champions Series in June, the club secured a spot in the Grand Finals of the upcoming Skyesports Championship 5.0, which will be organized from November 1 to 5, 2023, at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bangalore. Apart from them, Soul, GodLike, and Big Brother Esports have also claimed seats in the Finale.