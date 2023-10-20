Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals Day 3: Overall standings, overview, and more

OR Esports dethroned Orangutan Gaming at the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals after a phenomenal performance on Day 3. The Jelly-led team secured 150 points in 12 matches. Their form has been consistent throughout the first three days of this stage, and they will easily make it to the Grand Finals of the tournament.

Team Empire remained in second position with 147 points after an impressive showing. They bagged two Chicken Dinners in a row.

Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals Day 3 overview

OR Esports achieved first place after 12 matches (Image via Skyesports)

Orangutan Gaming, who are looking for a turnaround in fortunes following a disappointing BGIS 2023 campaign, lost their rhythm on Day 3 of the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals. The Ash-led team only secured 19 points from their four matches on the day. They slid down to third place with 122 total points.

Team Soul was back on track as they moved up to fourth place with 117 points. They are only playing for the prize money in this stage as they are among the five teams that have directly been selected for the Grand Finals.

Entity Gaming secured the fifth spot on the table with 117 points, thanks to one Chicken Dinner. Obey and Infinity finished sixth and seventh with 106 and 105 points, respectively.

Revenant showed significant improvement on Day 3, moving to the eighth position with 105 points.

Gods Reign slumped to the 14th spot after Day 3 of the Semifinals (Image via Skyesports)

Numen Gaming faced big challenges on Day 3 as they claimed only six points in four matches. The BGMI team slipped from third to 10th place with 95 points.

Gods Reign also couldn't maintain a steady performance and dropped to 14th place with 84 points.

Bottom eight teams after Championship 5.0 Semifinals Day 3 (Image via Skyesports)

Team XSpark finished 19th with 64 points and 37 eliminations. Meanwhile, Marcos Gaming, led by Aladin, placed 21st with 62 points.

GodLike, Big Brother, and Team Gladiators were in the bottom three at the end of Day 3. However, these teams have been directly invited to the Grand Finals of the BGMI Championship 5.0.