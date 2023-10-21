Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals Day 4: Overall standings, top 5 players, overview, and more

OR Esports consolidated their position at the top of the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals standings after a fantastic showing on Day 4. With the help of three Chicken Dinners, the team collected a total of 196 points in 16 matches. Team Empire also managed to hold on to second place with 177 points, while Orangutan Gaming finished third with 168 points.

Entity Gaming moved up to fourth place with 163 points thanks to one Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, Team Soul finished fifth with 157 points and five Chicken Dinners. They secured 40 points to their tally on the day.

Team Numen bagged 50 points in their last four matches and jumped to sixth place in the standings with 145 points.

Overall standings of Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals after Day 4

Team Soul claimed the fifth spot after Day 4 (Image via Skyesports)

Revenant Esports finished seventh on Day 4 of the Skyesports Championship 5.0 BGMI Semifinals with 137 points and 43 eliminations, while Team Infinity secured the eighth position, one point behind them.

Gods Reign (125 points) and Obey Esports (123 points) came in ninth and 10th places, respectively. Both teams were unable to secure any Chicken Dinner in their 16 matches.

Celsius and Team Tamilas ranked 11th and 14th, respectively, at the end of Day 4 of the BGMI Championship Semifinals. They will have to be consistent in the remaining four encounters to enter the Grand Finals. Meanwhile, Team Insane finished in the 15th position with 103 points.

Gods Reign obtained ninth place without any Chicken Dinner after Day 4 (Image via Skyesports)

18th-placed Medal Esports only bagged 94 points and will need to demonstrate an excellent performance on October 21, 2023, to earn a seat in the Grand Finals. Autobotz and Team XSpark finished 19th and 20th, respectively.

Gladiators ranks 24th after 16 games (Image via Skyesports)

Blind, GodLike, Big Brother, and Gladiators finished in the bottom four of the overall points table. However, these teams, as well as Team Soul, have already been given a ticket to the Grand Finals.

Gladiators Esports recently became the undisputed champion of the BGMI India Series 2023.

Top 5 fraggers so far

Maxx and Admino from OR Esports hold the first and third spots on the list of top five fraggers, with 30 and 28 eliminations, respectively.

Aquanox and Ninjajod from Gods Reign secured 28 and 27 frags, respectively, in 16 matches. Meanwhile, Punk from Infinity bagged 27 eliminations.