Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season: All 24 invited teams and format revealed 

ESL has revealed the names of all 24 invited BGMI teams for the Challenge Season of the Snapdragon Pro Series 2024. In total, 32 teams will participate in this penultimate stage of the tournament, which will run from January 12 to February 4, 2024. Eight teams have already been chosen from the Conquest Open Finals, held on January 6 and 7.

The Snapdragon Pro Series 2024 has an enormous prize pool of ₹1 crore. The two-month-long contest kicked off on December 18 with 2048 teams and will continue till February 18. The three-day Finale is planned to be held offline.

Invited teams for Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Session

Here are the 24 invited clubs that will contest in the upcoming Challenge Season:

Chemin Esports Big Brother Esports Medal Esports WSB Gaming Entity Gaming Team Omega Blind Esports Orangutan Gaming Team 8Bit Alibaba Raidsrs Genxfm Esports Global Esports Team Soul Gods Reign Revenant Esports TWM Gaming OR Esports Team Zero Team GodLike Team Forever Team XSpark Autobotz Hydra Esports Gujarat Tigers

Format and schedule for Challenge Season

The 12-day-long Challenge Season will be hosted across four weekends. These 32 participants will be divided equally into four groups and take on each other in a round-robin format. A total of 72 matches will be organized at this stage. The best 16 performing clubs from this penultimate phase will be moved to the Grand Finals.

Qualified teams for Challenge Season

These top eight squads from the Open Finals will compete against the aforementioned 24 invitees:

Reckoning Esports Skull TZ Esports Wingod Esports 4 Aggressive Man Team Aaru Team Prince 4Shot Esports Team Together Esports

Team Insane was initially qualified for this stage but was disqualified for violating the rules. Team Together Esports has now replaced them here, as the squad was ninth in the Open Finals' overall scoreboard.

The BGMI Snapdragon Pro Series will also see many popular teams featuring their new lineup. Team Soul has recently recruited the former Blind Esports players who recently notched up the BMPS 2023 champion. Blind Esports and Gods Reign are yet to announce their new lineups.

Team Omega is the former squad of Team Soul and will reveal their new organization in a few days. Team XSpark has included NinjaJod in their team ahead of this BGMI Pro Series. These teams are all set to kick off their campaign on a high note.