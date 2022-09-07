"Something good can happen, so get ready for that": Kani Gaming on BGMI unban in India

Popular BGMI streamer Kanika "Kani Gaming" went live on her YouTube channel on September 6 and was joined by thousands of her fans. This was her first livestream after a gap of many days. During the stream, she discussed many topics and hinted at Battlegrounds Mobile India's return to the Indian market.

The game was delisted from the Google Play Store and App Store on July 28. The sudden removal of the app left Indian gamers disappointed. Hence, Kanika's comments are of great significance. Her remarks have garnered interest among a lot of fans in the gaming community.

Popular YouTuber Kani Gaming hints at BGMI's potential comeback

During the 71-minute-long stream, Kanika talked about several things. However, during the first few minutes of her stream, she provided hints at the game's potential unban.

While talking about Battlegrounds Mobile India, Kanika mentioned that something great might happen after September 10. She said she has heard positive things about the Krafton-developed battle royale title and is hoping the game gets back on track after the said date.

The streamer added that although she is unsure about the game's unban date, she has recently started playing BGMI alongside her friends from the Hydra clan and the gaming community. This was a cryptic hint at the game's comeback.

She even urged her fans to start playing the title as something good awaits them in the upcoming days.

Her exact words were:

"I have recently started playing BGMI. You know why. You should start playing too. Something good can happen, so get ready for that."

Kanika then went on to talk about the arrival of the new map Nusa into the game. However, she kept highlighting that something else might be coming soon.

However, much to the disappointment of Free Fire fans, she mentioned that she will not be playing Garena's battle royale title anytime soon but will try it out if and when it makes a comeback in the Indian market.

Her assurance has instilled hope in the hearts of BGMI players and fans who have been disappointed with the game's sudden removal from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Popular influencers' take on BGMI unban

On August 17, Abhijeet "Ghatak" took to his Twitter account and posted a cryptic tweet hinting at the game's possible comeback. He noted that "things are working out" but added that it would take more time.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official Finally things are working out but yes it will take some time

Meanwhile, popular caster Zishan "Mazy" Alam recently went live on his YouTube channel. During his livestream, he encouraged and urged his audience to believe in Krafton and hope for the best. He wanted them to stay positive and wait for the game to return.

