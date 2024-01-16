South Korea’s Dplus KIA bids farewell to PUBG Mobile stars Favian and Forest

Dpus KIA, formerly known as Damwon Gaming, parted ways with two renowned PUBG Mobile players, Favian and Forest. Both the athletes were part of the team for more than two years. After the team's poor performances in the Global Championship 2023, the South Korean club has made several changes in their lineup. The organization will now be looking to start the 2024 season on a high note.

On January 15, 2024, Dplus KIA announced the departure of both the athletes from the lineup. The club stated that the contracts with these two players had expired and thanked them for their contributions over the past two years.

Earlier this month, the organization signed three new players; Kay, aporico, and Chicken. The two star players, Osal and Noldbu, remain in the squad. Their main goal this year will be to help the club achieve success in international events.

Dplus KIA PUBG Mobile roster

OSAL - Go Han-bin Nolbu - Song Soo-an Кау - Lee Seul-woo Porico - Si Hyun Kim Chicken - Jung Yoo-char

Favian and Forest are well-known players in the scene, and they have contested together for many organizations in the past four years. The athletes have helped Dplus KIA win many major tournaments in their two-year stint with the organization.

On November 17, 2021, the renowned club debuted the PUBG Mobile Esports by signing five players, including Favian and Forest. The squad ranked first in the PMGC League East in emphatic fashion in their first event under the banner. However, they struggled in its Grand Finals and came 11th.

In 2022, Dplus KIA showcased their absolute dominance in their regional competitions as they conquered five official tournaments, including PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup Korea vs Japan. The firm also earned fifth place in the PMWI Main Event. However, they stumbled in the PMGC 2022 and ranked 20th there.

Dplus KIA also had a great run in 2023 as the firm achieved a podium in the seven official events. They also registered the second spot in the PMWI Allstars. The side then emerged victorious in the PUBG Mobile Rival Cup.

In October 2023, Dplus KIA, among eight South Korean teams, came to India to compete in the BGMI Invitational event against the top eight squads from the country. The organization showcased their supremacy and conquered the tournament in style. Noblu was the star athlete of the grand event. However, the club faltered in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship and ended up in 29th position.