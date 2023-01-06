Streamer iFlicks talks about the online hate that BGMI stars get

Recently, Nishant "iFlicks" Murlidharan, Hyderabad Hydras' analyst and Esports Head, addressed the online hate BGMI stars like Ghatak and MortaL have to endure.

After a viewer asked Nishant for his views on Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare being at the receiving end of hate despite his "great efforts for IGC," the creator responded:

"Let me clarify this thing in a clear-cut manner. You guys are in a sector where you are online; you are using YouTube. Now, YouTube is a platform that anyone can access and use to express their opinions. Instagram works the same way, i.e., the platform that anyone can use to view anyone's profile if it's public."

He continued:

"When you are a public account owner, you have already given the power to the audience to express their views. One should accept the same and stop complaining. Haters are going to hate, and fans will shower their love. Hence, Ghatak bhai will not take the hate seriously. Only you, the fans, think much about it."

Nishant also talked about how MortaL, one of the most beloved BGMI/PUBG Mobile athletes in India at one point, also faced online abuse in the past. However, the Hyderabad Hydras' analyst stressed that one should overlook the hate and only focus on their admirers.

Hyderabad Hydras' analyst and streamer, iFlicks, also talked about the BGMI ban and New State Mobile

Since July 2022, BGMI has been unavailable on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store as MeitY blocked it in India. The game servers are still working, but its esports ecosystem has been impacted badly. At the same time, YouTube views have also declined.

When a viewer asked iFlicks about the significant decrease in the views of many Indian gamers, the streamer replied:

"There is nothing wrong with YT (YouTube). The government has banned BGMI, which is why no one is getting the views. The creators uploading the content related to Battlegrounds Mobile India are now witnessing the decline."

Before the fan asked the "YouTube" question, iFlicks also said that Snax and Scout were switching to Loco for streaming.

When asked whether Battlegrounds Mobile India will get that much attention after its potential return, iFlicks answered affirmatively. Besides the BGMI ban, the creator was asked whether he was coaching any New State Mobile team. Nishant responded:

"I am not coaching any team. Currently, I am with Hyderabad Hydras and managing teams for the organization. I haven't been asked to coach any team as of now."

Despite hinting that Battlegrounds Mobile India is a priority for many in the country, the creator also highlighted how New State Mobile is the best option if the Indian PUBG Mobile variant doesn't make a return.

