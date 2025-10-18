Team 8Bit bids farewell to its BGMI roster

Team 8Bit parted ways with its BGMI squad on October 18, 2025. The roster recently had an average run in Battlegrounds Mobile India Showdown (BMSD) 2025. The Saumraj-led lineup finished 10th in the event and failed to qualify for the PMGC and BMIC 2025. Since their signing in May 2025, the squad has failed to win any major title under the 8Bit’s banner.The BMSD 2025 featured 48 BGMI teams and took place from September 18 to October 12, 2025. Many popular organizations, such as 8Bit, Soul, GodLike, Orangutan and Gods Reign, contested in the event for one spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2025. The top eight teams also claimed their spots in the BMIC 2025, which features two spots for the Global Championship.Several famous clubs, like 8Bit, GodLike, and Revenant XSpark, failed to finish into the top eight in the BMSD. All these organizations are now making changes in their rosters. Krafton has already introduced the transfer window for the first time in the BGMI scene. Teams will not be allowed to make changes in their rosters for a period of six months as per the newly introduced rule.Team 8Bit parts way with its BGMI lineup following BMSD 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram Post8Bit announced the departure of its BGMI squad through social media pages. The club wrote:“Chapters Close, But The Stories Live Forever. Goodbyes are never easy, especially to those who gave it their all. All The Best For Your Future Endeavours”.In May 2025, the organization acquired the Team Versatile’s roster. The squad had a decent run in the BMPS 2025 as they secured fifth position. The club signed Spower to the roster in July. The Saumraj-led roster then finished sixth in the iQOO Battlegrounds Series.Team 8Bit struggled in the BGMI Masters Series Season 4. The team had not qualified for the Grand Finals of the tournament. The experienced roster had a mediocre run in the BMSD 2025. The team lost an opportunity to secure a spot in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship.While playing for Team Versatile, the Saumraj-led squad won the BGIS 2025 earlier this year. The roster then joined Team 8Bit but failed to win any major titles in the past five months. Spower from the roster has already joined Team GodLike right after the conclusion of the BMSD 2025. It will be interesting to see which club Saumraj, Raiden, BeastOG and Aquanox will join for the BGMI 2026 season.