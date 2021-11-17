Team Jonathan wins BGMI Fall Season Face-Off

Fall Season: Face-Off, a fun BGMI event featuring a variety of streamers, content creators, and professional players, came to an end today.

The two-day event was held to welcome the 1.7.0 BGMI update and bid farewell to the Vikendi map. The tournament boasted a prize pool of INR 5,50,000 and included prizes in various special matches including Pan Fight and Emote Challenge.

Team Jonathan won BGMI Fall Season Face Off

Team Jonathan emerged as the winners of the tournament, with 57 points and 26 finishes in four matches. The team, which included players from the GodLike Esports roster, secured two chicken dinners on the Sanhok map to grab victory and take home the INR 2,50,000 prize.

BGMI Fall Season Face Off overall standings

Top 8 teams standings of BGMI Fall Season Face Off (image via BGMI YouTube)

Team Scout were able to finish in second spot in the championship. The team played quite consistently and were able to secure the maximum number of finishes (32). The squad ended up with 52 points and 32 finishes without a chicken dinner, bagging the runners-up prize of INR 1,30,000.

Team Mortal finished in 13th position (Image via BGMI YouTube)

Third place in the event was secured by Team Snax, which included players from TeamIND. The squad went on to secure 49 points while eliminating 19 players, and were awarded a sum of INR 70,000 for their third-place finish.

Teams led by popular female content creators also performed quite well at the event. Team Kanika, Team Incognito, and Team Payal showed their prowess by securing the fourth, fifth, and sixth spots respectively.

The event also included a fun section which included four arcade/fun matches played by the captains of each team. These matches featured a prize pool totalling INR 1 Lakh, which was divided equally among the winners of the four games.

Day 1 featured the Pan Fight and Sniper Battle while on the second day, an emote challenge as well as the second Pan Fight Match were held. The winners of these matches were as follows:

Day 1 Pan Fight Winner: Jonathan (INR 25,000)

Day 2 Pan Fight Winner: Incognito (INR 25,000)

Sniper Battle Winner: Snax (INR 25,000)

Emote Challenge Winner: Incognito (INR 25,000)

K18 and Mazy were the event's casters, while popular content creator 8Bit Mamba was the host. They kept the audience engaged with their funny banter and added to the fun at the already-entertaining event.

Fans will be hoping for more such events in the future where they get to see their favorite creators and esports players go up against each other.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee