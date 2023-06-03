Team Mortal and Team Ghatak eliminated from BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023

Day 2 of the BGMI Rising 2023 launch party ended with 32 sides, including Team Mortal and Team Ghatak, being eliminated from the event. This four-day event is divided into three stages, commencing with the Round of 64, followed by the semifinals, where only 32 out of the initial 64 teams have qualified. The ultimate phase, scheduled for Sunday, June 4, will witness an intense battle among the remaining 16 competitors.

The top eight sides from each group are now set to battle it out in the Semifinals, while the remaining squads will take their leave. The qualified teams will compete in over seven matches, including two challenge battles.

Team Mortal and Team Ghatak fail to secure a spot in BGMI Rising Semifinals

In a surprising turn of events, Team Mortal from Group A has been knocked out of the contest during the early stage. Each side participated in six matches, including two squad mode battles and four pan-fights. Despite boasting a star-studded lineup, they could only manage to secure one frag point and nine and a half placement points, landing them sixteenth within their group. The squad included BGMI star creators Mortal, Regaltos, Aman, and Viper in their squad.

Their journey began with an average performance, and unfortunately, their prospects diminished as Apollo from Team Sensei eliminated Aman and Regaltos in the first game. In the second classic match, they were eliminated without accruing any points by Team Cyber Squad in the Bootcamp area of Sanhok.

Ghatak, who was playing with Blind Joker, Spower, and Sayyam, also saw a close departure from the BGMI event. The squad saw an early exit in their first match on Sanhok, where they were chasing the circle. However, a decent performance in the second classic map propelled them to third, leading to a 10th-place overall finish. They eliminated nine enemies and raked in 28 placement points, pushing their overall total to 37 points. However, that was not enough to qualify for the semifinals.

The semifinals are set to take place on June 3, featuring 32 teams vying for the remaining 16 slots in the Rising Finals. Notably, this BGMI event offers an impressive prize pool of 10 Lakhs INR, where the winner will be awarded 2.5 Lakhs, followed by 1.5 Lakhs for the second-place team and 1 Lakh for the third.

