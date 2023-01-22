"It's going to take a lot of time": MortaL on esports' growth in India after the BGMI ban

Recently, Naman "MortaL," a former pro gamer, answered a fan's question regarding whether Indian esports would see as much growth going forward as it did when PUBG Mobile and BGMI were still around. The popular content creator responded to the individual's query, saying:

"It's going to take a lot of time, lots and lots of time, for such a thing to happen, but it's possible."

BGMI and PUBG Mobile were responsible for popularizing esports and streamer culture in India. Although content creation has become more versatile over time with the rise of various YouTubers, the country's competitive gaming scene has remained largely influenced by Battlegrounds Mobile India and its global variant, even though both these titles are banned in the nation.

For those unaware, the audience witnessed BGMI get blocked in India in 2022. Games like Valorant and New State Mobile (previously PUBG New State) became more famous for their respective competitive scenes as a result. Many believe that the Indian esports ecosystem is still far behind in reaching its full potential due to its overdependence upon BGMI.

MortaL on lineup changes for Team SouL after BGMI's return

Team SouL has one of the most loved Battlegrounds Mobile India rosters. The fan-favorite squad has always been famous due to its co-owner and former leader MortaL. Fans are often interested in learning more about their favorite squad.

Thus, one individual asked Namaan about any possible lineup changes for SouL. The beloved streamer responded with a "No." However, this was not the first time MortaL had been bombarded with questions about the team's future and his return to the competitive scene.

A few days ago, MortaL was asked if fans would ever see Team SouL's old roster playing alongside VipeR and Aman, making a return to the competitive scene. The star hinted that he might play scrims but also stated that the current lineup, led by Omega, would remain unchanged. During a separate stream, MortaL reiterated this while also talking about his future. He said:

"SouL lineup will exist as it is or improvised if required, and my plans are to remain a streamer. I will also probably play in scrims with the team (SouL) and try to improve myself in the game."

In one of his interactions with his fans, MortaL claimed that he has never considered leaving YouTube and only thinks about taking breaks every now and again.

