Team Soul bids farewell to Amit Dubey ahead of BGMI 2024 season 

Team Soul bid farewell to its BGMI coach, Amit Dubey, on December 19, 2023, right after the conclusion of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2023. The organization made the decision after its continuous failure in many major tournaments in 2023.

Following their failure in the BGIS 2021, Team Soul signed Amit Dubey, a former professional PUBG PC player, as their head coach in January 2022. The organization also recruited all new members to the roster after that tournament.

Amit Dubey and the new roster found significant success in the first half of 2022 as Team Soul won the BMPS 2022 in impressive fashion. However, the game was banned by the Indian government in July 2022, pausing all competitive events. After the release of the game in May 2023, the organization failed to perform as well as the previous year.

Team Soul aims to make a strong comeback in BGMI 2024 season

With the 2023 BGMI season coming to an end, Team Soul will hope for a comeback in 2024. It will be interesting to see whether the organization will continue with the same roster next year or make some changes in its squad. Currently, a total of five players are associated with the team, which include Omega, Goblin, Neyo, Akshat, and Hector.

Krafton has not yet announced its BGMI roadmap for 2024. Regardless, Team Soul's main objective will be to live up to the fans' expectations and capture major titles, as many have been disappointed with the team's results in several prestigious tournaments. The crowd-favorite organization has not won any big title since BMPS 2022.

After the return of BGMI, several major tournaments were hosted by Krafton as well as third-party organizers. A total of three official events were conducted with a prize pool of ₹4 crore this year: BGIS, India vs Korea Invitational, and BMPS. Apart from these, several third party tournaments were organised in the last six months, which included BGMS Season 2 and Skyesports Championship 5.0.

It is expected that many other organizations will also make some changes to their roster, as the 2023 season saw the failure of many famous teams. Amit Dubey will aim to find a new home ahead of the 2024 season.