Team Soul’s participation in PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) to be confirmed by Tuesday, says Mortal

Fans and players are in a dilemma regarding the participation of Indian teams in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) as BGMI has been blocked in the country since July 28.

As there are only 11 days left for the event to start, the news of the ban has come as a big blow to all BGMI users. Featuring an enormous prize pool of $3 million, it will be the first global PUBG Mobile event of 2022 and is set to be a LAN affair in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Krafton to confirm Indian teams' participation in PMWI by Tuesday

During a recent livestream, Team Soul owner Naman 'Mortal' Mathur said that Team Soul's participation in the PMWI will be confirmed by Krafton on Monday or Tuesday.

He further said that the officials will send them a notice of what will happen next and he will update all the news through his twitter account.

Yesterday, Mortal recommended everyone to play PUBG New State and he also streamed the title on his YouTube channel. He also tweeted:

#bgmi Krafton is complying by the policies and working on things happening. Kindly wait for further notice.. Krafton is complying by the policies and working on things happening. Kindly wait for further notice.. ❤️ #bgmi

Mortal was shocked and disappointed with the game's removal from the Google Play and Apple store as he expressed his feelings by tweeting:

All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)

Trust will be broken.

People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.

I hope you look into the matter Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken.People who HOPED, will remain hopeless.I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY Really comes as a shocker because the Growth of Esports in India has been tremendous.All will come down to a stop if something happens to BGMI(Top esports game in India)Trust will be broken. People who HOPED, will remain hopeless. I hope you look into the matter @GoI_MeitY

However, Krafton released an official statement on Saturday in which the company said:

"Dear Patron of BGMI, we are committed to the Indian market and are positive about the opportunities in the country. At KRAFTON, Inc. the security and privacy of our user data is of utmost importance to use. We have always been compliant with all laws and regulations in India including data protection laws and regulations and will continue abiding by them."

The developer requested everyone to wait for further updates as they are working hard to resolve user data and security concerns by communicating with concerned authorities.

Team Soul were the champions of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1. The team has been in great form since they signed a new roster led by Omega. They will participate in the main event of the PMWI, which has a huge prize pool of $2 million.

7Sea has qualified for the second phase, i.e., the Afterparty, by winning the first official LAN event, BGMI Showdown. The event concluded on July 24, a four-day-long contest in Delhi.

