Team Xspark eliminated from BGMI Showdown 2022

Team Xspark's struggles continued in the BGMI Showdown as the team was one of the bottom eight teams that got eliminated from the tournament. The squad finished 20th place with 62 points in the Group Stage.

The side added Juicy, Dark, and Ulron to its roster, but it did not work. However, led by MAVI, the team tried hard on the third day, accumulating 40 points in their last four matches, but it was not enough to get a slot in the Grand Finals.

The team also had a miserable performance in the previous LAN in which Shayam, Syed and Secret were part of the roster.

After a poor performance, they changed their roster for the Showdown. Scout did not play in the event due to his poor showcasing in the previous LAN. It will be interesting to see whether the team changes its line-up for future events or not.

BGMI Showdown Grand Finals teams

OR Esports Team XO Hyderabad Hydras Skylightz Gaming Hydra Enigma Gaming Nigma Galaxy Global Esports Team Soul Godlike Team INS Orangutan 7 Sea R Esports Team Kinetics TSM

Apart from Team Xspark, FS, Revenant and Reckoning were some other popular teams who were knocked out of the contest. FS Esports fell short by just two points, securing 17th position with 75 points.

Eliminated teams

FS Esports Udog India Revenant Team Xspark Reckoning Autobotz Team Esportswala Big Brother Esports

OR Esports dominated the Group Stage, winning four chicken dinners in their 12 matches and grabbing first place in the overall standings. Team XO, Hyderabad Hydras and Skylightz also did well, securing second, third and fourth place, respectively.

Team Soul and GodLike came in tenth and eleventh place with 93 points each. TSM barely qualified for the finals at the 16th spot with 77 points. The team loaned Owais from Team Enigma Forever for the event as they also had a forgettable Masters Series LAN.

BGMI Showdown Group Stage leaderboard (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Grand Finals of the BGMI Showdown will be interesting to watch for fans as it consists of six matches. Most PUBG Mobile Esports events always feature 18 or more matches in their final stage, but Krafton has increased the intensity among fans and the top 16 teams, hosting the one-day Grand Finals.

After three days of nail-biting competition in the group stage, the top 16 teams are ready to compete in the best-of-six matches.

