Team XSpark and Global Esports eliminated from Skyesports Champions Series BGMI 2023

Following the conclusion of the Semifinals of the Skyesports Champions Series BGMI, the bottom eight squads in the stage, including Team XSpark and Global Esports, were knocked out of the title race. During this five-day phase, 24 teams competed for 16 spots in the Grand Finals, which will commence on June 14 and run until June 18.

Team X Spark secured the 18th position with 94 points, falling short of the qualification mark by 11 points. Meanwhile, Global Esports had a disastrous outing and finished 22nd with only 69 points. The lack of placement points and chicken dinners is one of the major factors that hampered their chances of making it to the next stage.

All teams that failed to reach Grand Finals of Skyesports Champions Series BGMI

Here are all the eliminated teams from Skyesports Champions Series:

Verity Esports TeamXSpark Autobotz Esports Team Tamilas Inside Out Global Esports Team Enigma Forever 8Bit

Skyesports @skyesportsindia What an incredible finish to the semifinals! Heart pumping moment at the end! Team Soul starts the day with WWCD and ends the day with WWCD, securing their spot in the Top 16! Team



Here's the points table at the end of Semifinals… What an incredible finish to the semifinals! Heart pumping moment at the end! Team Soul starts the day with WWCD and ends the day with WWCD, securing their spot in the Top 16! Team @orangutan_gg stays on top of the table!

The Team XSpark roster comprises renowned players like Scout, Aditya, Pukar, and Sarang. They had a slow start but managed to break into the top 16 teams by the end of the first day.

However, their performance on the second day was lackluster, resulting in a mere 12 additional points across four matches. On the third day, they accumulated 24 points, bringing them back within the top 16.

Unfortunately, their inconsistent performance over the final two days hindered their progress, ultimately impacting their chances of advancing to the final stage.

Global Esports recently welcomed BGMI veteran Mavi and three new emerging players to their team, but they had a rocky start. The team struggled throughout the Semifinals and consistently placed towards the bottom of the standings. Their best ranking in the semifinals came on the second day when they secured 20th place.

Ultimately, Global Esports finished with only 22 placement points in the 20 matches they played. However, the newly formed squad will likely focus on improving themselves for upcoming BGMI events.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia

Grand Finals will begin tomorrow!



🗓️ June 14th - 18th

1 PM Onwards

@GetLocoNow



#SCS #Skyesports #BGMI #Esports #Tecno ⚔️ The Stage is Set and the TOP 16 teams are ready to dominate the battleground in Grand Finals Battle of Skyesports Champions Series BGMI!Grand Finals will begin tomorrow!🗓️ June 14th - 18th1 PM Onwards ⚔️ The Stage is Set and the TOP 16 teams are ready to dominate the battleground in Grand Finals Battle of Skyesports Champions Series BGMI! 🌟🔥🎮Grand Finals will begin tomorrow! 🗓️ June 14th - 18th⏰ 1 PM Onwards📺 @GetLocoNow#SCS #Skyesports #BGMI #Esports #Tecno https://t.co/pCSAobNO2w

Meanwhile, Orangutan Esports showcased their dominance in the Semifinals, establishing a significant lead of approximately 30 points over second-ranked Blind Esports.

The Grand Finals, commencing on June 14, will certainly be exciting, and it will be interesting to see who can put an end to Orangutan Esports' reign.

