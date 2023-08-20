Battlegrounds Mobile India

The Grind Finals: Winners, overall standings, qualified teams for BGIS 2023 Round 2 and 3

By Gametube
Modified Aug 20, 2023 20:13 IST
Chemin Esports topped the table in BGIS The Grind. (Image via BGMI)

The one-month-long The Grind event came to an end on August 20, with the top 32 teams securing a spot in the BGIS 2023 Round 3. Chemin Esports became the winner of this BGMI contest after demonstrating a dominant run in the Grand Finals. The rising squad posted 131 points on the board, leapfrogging many experienced teams and also being the only team to cross the 100-point mark.

Meanwhile, the 33rd to 64th ranked teams have qualified for Round 2 of the BGIS 2023. The Grand Finals ran from August 17 to 20, during which the top 64 teams participated in seven matches each.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2023 Round 3 from The Grind Finals

youtube-cover

Here are the top 32 teams that have earned a seat in the BGIS 2023 Round 3:

  1. CHEMIN ESPORTS
  2. CS ESPORTS
  3. HYDERABAD HYDRAS
  4. GROWING STRONG
  5. TEAM SOUL
  6. ACID ESPORTS
  7. ASLAAA ESPORTS
  8. BLIND ESPORTS
  9. LOC ESPORTS
  10. MEDAL ESPORTS
  11. THE WORLD OF BATTLE
  12. GUJARAT TIGERS
  13. AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS
  14. FS ESPORTS
  15. MARCOS GAMING
  16. GLADIATORS ESPORTS
  17. HINDUSTAN GAMING
  18. X7 WOLVES
  19. BIG BROTHER ESPORTS
  20. MIDWAVE ESPORTS
  21. REDEMPTION CREW
  22. SIGNIFY ESPORTS
  23. HUB ESPORTS
  24. TEAM MAYAVI
  25. WSB GAMING
  26. LUCKNOW GIANTS
  27. TEAM VST
  28. BLOODROSE ESPORTS
  29. TEAM SILENT KILLERS
  30. X7 OFFICIALS
  31. GODS REIGN
  32. DRAGON ESPORTS

Qualified teams for BGIS Round 2

The bottom 32 squads of the grand finals have been selected for Round 2:

  1. GENESIS ESPORTS
  2. REVENANT ESPORTS
  3. 4 AGGRESSIVE MAN
  4. RULING SINCE 80'S
  5. TF5X7HILLS ESPORTS
  6. LIQUID ESPORTS
  7. REVENGE ESPORTS
  8. TEAM MAYHEM
  9. OR ESPORTS
  10. TEAM GODLIKE
  11. MAVERICKS
  12. TEAM TAMILAS
  13. 7HABIT
  14. WAR MANIA ESPORTS
  15. RECKONING ESPORTS
  16. VELOCITY GAMING
  17. TEAM PSYCHE
  18. SPY ESPORTS
  19. R4W OFFICIAL
  20. GALACTIC GAMERS
  21. INTREPID ESPORTS
  22. GE PHOENIX
  23. SPYDER ESPORTS
  24. RVNC ESPORTS
  25. NORULESXTREME
  26. ORANGUTAN
  27. SKULLTZ ESPORTS
  28. TEAM TRIBAL ESPORTS
  29. DO OR DIE
  30. XNOR ESPORTS
  31. ERROR ESPORTS
  32. TEAM REBEL

The Grind Finals overview

Top 32 squads rankings of The Grind (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from the winning squad, CS Esports also impressed with their consistent showcasing as they came third with 98 points. Hyderabad Hydras and Team Soul earned third and fifth positions, respectively, after exhibiting their strength.

Marcos Gaming and Gladiators were 15th and 16th, respectively. Gods Reign, an experienced lineup, somehow managed to get 31st rank here.

Bottom 32 teams' points table of Grand Finals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Revenant Esports came 34th with 47 points, narrowly missing out on making the top 32. OR Esports and GodLike also failed to meet the expectations of their fans, ending up in the 41st and 42nd positions, respectively.

Orangutan, a well-known lineup, stumbled during the BGIS The Grind Finals as the Ash-led squad scored only 23 points. Team Rebel, a girl roster, also faltered and finished at the bottom with only 16 points in seven games.

