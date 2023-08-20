The Grind Finals: Winners, overall standings, qualified teams for BGIS 2023 Round 2 and 3

The one-month-long The Grind event came to an end on August 20, with the top 32 teams securing a spot in the BGIS 2023 Round 3. Chemin Esports became the winner of this BGMI contest after demonstrating a dominant run in the Grand Finals. The rising squad posted 131 points on the board, leapfrogging many experienced teams and also being the only team to cross the 100-point mark.

Meanwhile, the 33rd to 64th ranked teams have qualified for Round 2 of the BGIS 2023. The Grand Finals ran from August 17 to 20, during which the top 64 teams participated in seven matches each.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2023 Round 3 from The Grind Finals

Here are the top 32 teams that have earned a seat in the BGIS 2023 Round 3:

CHEMIN ESPORTS CS ESPORTS HYDERABAD HYDRAS GROWING STRONG TEAM SOUL ACID ESPORTS ASLAAA ESPORTS BLIND ESPORTS LOC ESPORTS MEDAL ESPORTS THE WORLD OF BATTLE GUJARAT TIGERS AUTOBOTZ ESPORTS FS ESPORTS MARCOS GAMING GLADIATORS ESPORTS HINDUSTAN GAMING X7 WOLVES BIG BROTHER ESPORTS MIDWAVE ESPORTS REDEMPTION CREW SIGNIFY ESPORTS HUB ESPORTS TEAM MAYAVI WSB GAMING LUCKNOW GIANTS TEAM VST BLOODROSE ESPORTS TEAM SILENT KILLERS X7 OFFICIALS GODS REIGN DRAGON ESPORTS

Qualified teams for BGIS Round 2

The bottom 32 squads of the grand finals have been selected for Round 2:

GENESIS ESPORTS REVENANT ESPORTS 4 AGGRESSIVE MAN RULING SINCE 80'S TF5X7HILLS ESPORTS LIQUID ESPORTS REVENGE ESPORTS TEAM MAYHEM OR ESPORTS TEAM GODLIKE MAVERICKS TEAM TAMILAS 7HABIT WAR MANIA ESPORTS RECKONING ESPORTS VELOCITY GAMING TEAM PSYCHE SPY ESPORTS R4W OFFICIAL GALACTIC GAMERS INTREPID ESPORTS GE PHOENIX SPYDER ESPORTS RVNC ESPORTS NORULESXTREME ORANGUTAN SKULLTZ ESPORTS TEAM TRIBAL ESPORTS DO OR DIE XNOR ESPORTS ERROR ESPORTS TEAM REBEL

The Grind Finals overview

Top 32 squads rankings of The Grind (Image via Sportskeeda)

Apart from the winning squad, CS Esports also impressed with their consistent showcasing as they came third with 98 points. Hyderabad Hydras and Team Soul earned third and fifth positions, respectively, after exhibiting their strength.

Marcos Gaming and Gladiators were 15th and 16th, respectively. Gods Reign, an experienced lineup, somehow managed to get 31st rank here.

Bottom 32 teams' points table of Grand Finals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Revenant Esports came 34th with 47 points, narrowly missing out on making the top 32. OR Esports and GodLike also failed to meet the expectations of their fans, ending up in the 41st and 42nd positions, respectively.

Orangutan, a well-known lineup, stumbled during the BGIS The Grind Finals as the Ash-led squad scored only 23 points. Team Rebel, a girl roster, also faltered and finished at the bottom with only 16 points in seven games.