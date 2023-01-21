"There is a lot of positivity surrounding BGMI's return" - Spero on the game's comeback

In a January 20 reaction stream on his YouTube channel SpeRo, popular BGMI caster and YouTuber Piyush "Spero" Bathla spoke about the possibility of BGMI returning to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store sometime in the future.

Spero stated that although there's plenty of positivity surrounding BGMI's comeback, this doesn't guarantee that the game will appear on the country's virtual storefronts anytime soon. While he remains hopeful about the game's eventual return, he currently has no knowledge of its tentative return date.

Timestamp: 4:01

His exact words were:

"There is a lot of positivity surrounding BGMI's return. However, that doesn't 100% guarantee its comeback. I feel like it will come, but I don't know exactly when."

Since Spero is an official caster who's known to be associated with Krafton India, his comments have generated a fair amount of excitement amongst fans and lovers of the game.

Popular caster remarks on BGMI's comeback and Krafton's plans to help in the growth of gaming within India

Spero highlighted that only the top-ranking officials in Krafton India are aware of BGMI's current status in the country. He also mentioned that despite the positivity, there's a strong possibility that the tentative release dates are not fixed.

He further added how no single individual could provide information about the title's comeback, but fans should not give up hope.

His words were:

"Only the topmost officials in Krafton India have knowledge of what is going on with the game. It might be possible that the tentative dates are not set, or there might be other problems. No official, even if they are friends, will tell you the details. Keep hoping for the best."

Later on in the same stream, Spero positively answered a question regarding the growth of New State Mobile if Battlegrounds Mobile India ever returned to the virtual storefronts. He claimed that New State Mobile was likely to continue growing alongside Battlegrounds Mobile India and two other unreleased PC games as Krafton has major plans for all four of these games.

His exact statements were:

"New State Mobile had to boom anyway. Krafton has major plans for New State Mobile along with BGMI and two other PC games. These four games will be in focus."

He also mentioned the addition of two new PC games in the Indian gaming market and hinted that one of the two games might be from the horror genre:

"Two PC games are coming to the Indian market very soon. I think one of them will be a horror game."

It remains to be seen if or when Battlegrounds Mobile India will officially return to the virtual storefronts of the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the country, which will likely help in several esports events being organized and many more players diving into the game.

