"There is no update": Scout speaks up on BGMI's comeback

Tanmay "Scout" Singh is not a new name among PUBG Mobile and BGMI fans, as the star esports player has succeeded in remaining relevant with his content creation. His popularity among BGMI fans is why many of his viewers often ask him about the BR game that has been blocked in India for more than nine months now. One of Scout's fans recently expressed how they missed his "BGMI gameplay."

The Battlegrounds Mobile India star then took the opportunity to talk about the game's current status, as he said (translated from Hindi):

"First of all, jokes aside, there's no news about the game. So that is it, people keep their faith blindly (on the game's return). Thus, everything is going on as it is. I had a chat with many people from tier 1 [organizations]. Everyone is complaining about being doomed, feeling the pressure from the family, [Many] feel like they have wasted their three years."

He continued,

"There are varying experiences that everyone is having, but the reason is the same there's no update on the game. We keep thinking that the game will arrive soon, but there is no update."

Scout further talked about how he has been fed up with the Instagram accounts that incessantly post Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban while sharing false reports and rumors. The fan-favorite streamer claimed he would not believe any social media news channels or pages that post fake stories around BGMI's return.

In a different stream, Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant was again asked by his viewers about Battlegrounds Mobile India's return. Readers can find out his reply in the following section.

"March turned April ... April turned May ... and now May will turn June": Dynamo hints at uncertainty around BGMI's unban date

Like Tanmay "Scout," another popular name among Battlegrounds Mobile India's fanbase, Aaditya "Dynamo" was asked about the game during his recent livestream. The renowned gaming YouTuber came up with a somewhat sarcastic reply to give a hint at uncertainty around Battlegrounds Mobile India's future, as he said (translated from Hindi):

"See, the game was expected to return since January [scoffs]. Many said 26 January ... January turned Feb ... Feb turned March ... March turned April ... April turned May ... and now May will turn June."

Last week the Hydra clan leader was asked about Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban, when he clarified that only Krafton, the developer behind the game, knows about its return date.

