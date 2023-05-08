"Those behind BGMI can give the update": Dynamo's latest response on the unban date

BGMI fans are keen to know about their favorite game's return and have regularly asked many famous Indian streamers and content creators about a potential unban date. Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant, who rose to fame playing PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, has also been asked by his viewers about the BGMI unban during almost every livestream on YouTube.

Recently, when Dynamo was again asked about the game's return, he responded (translated from Hindi):

"There's no exact date for the game ... no exact date. It can return tomorrow, [or] can come back the date after tomorrow ... can return any time. The only thing now is that only those behind BGMI [developers] can give the update on when the game will make a return."

"We can't give that" - Dynamo on providing an update about potential unban date for BGMI

Dynamo told his fans that only the developers could provide an update regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India. He also took a jab at content creators who give fans false hopes about the game's return. He continued saying (translated from Hindi):

"We [the content creators] can't give that [update on unban]. We can only say that 'The game is coming back.' Many creators already say such things [The game is coming back], right? So, that is it."

Interestingly, S8UL Esports' co-owner Animesh "Thug" Agarwal recently commented on Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban date when he also took a dig at creators who offer false unban dates to their viewers. Thug, during his recent livestream, said (translated from Hindi):

"I am not one of those f***kers. The day I started talking about BGMI [unban date], and it didn't make a return ... You guys can unsubscribe me."

For the unversed, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been blocked for over nine months now. Still, despite some optimistic reports and rumors, there hasn't been any official confirmation about its return.

BGMI has been banned for more than nine months with no signs of a return

As mentioned, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been unavailable in the virtual application stores (Android and iOS) for nine months. Moreover, the developers rolled out the game's last patch update in July 2022, before the Government of India's MeitY blocked it in the country due to data security concerns.

In September 2022, Battlegrounds Mobile India's developer and publisher, South Korean game company Krafton, also shared their interest in revoking the ban on the game. However, there have been no positive indications so far, and it is uncertain whether the game will ever make a return.

Still, readers must not lose hope and should wait for Krafton's official response rather than believing unofficial online reports regarding the game. In addition, players can continue to play BGMI, as the servers are still online. However, they must avoid installing it from any third-party source.

