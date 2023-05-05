"They will have to diversify": S8UL co-owner Thug talks about Team SouL's fate if BGMI doesn't return

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been blocked in India for more than nine months, and there have been no signs of its return. There have been many rumors hinting at the game's unban, but almost every report has turned out to be false. Still, the title's return is on the minds of many fans, who have been asking every content creator about it.

When Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, the co-owner of S8UL Esports, was recently livestreaming on YouTube, multiple fans asked him about BGMI. One fan even enquired about the future of Team SouL, S8UL's Battlegrounds Mobile India lineup, if the game never makes a comeback.

8bit Thug instantly responded (translated from Hindi):

"I think, if the game doesn't return, then they will have to diversify ... maybe New State alongside content or something like that."

During the conversation, Thug was also asked about a Valorant lineup for S8UL Esports, to which he responded (translated from Hindi):

"I have always said this, [we will] not expand to the esports for the sake of doing esports ... I mean there need to be ... it needs to make a business sense ... [And it] doesn't make any business sense."

Based on the reply, S8UL Esports seems unlikely to launch its Valorant roster anytime soon, as the organization appears more focused on content creation.

8bit Thug gives a stern response on BGMI's unban date

Recently, in a separate livestream, a fan asked Thug about Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban date. The S8UL co-owner responded by taking a jibe at the content creators who keep feeding false unban dates to their audience (translated from Hindi):

"I am not one of those f***kers. The day I started talking about BGMI [unban date] and it didn't make a return ... You guys can unsubscribe me."

As Thug said, no one knows when Battlegrounds Mobile India will return. Thus, it makes more sense for players to rely on Krafton for any information about the game's comeback.

For the unversed, BGMI servers are still active in India, despite the game's removal from Google Play and the Apple App Store. This means players who already have the game installed on their devices can still enjoy its 2.1 version (July 2022).

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

