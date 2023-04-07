Last week, Blind Esports unveiled their BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) lineup that featured four players from the recently disbanded roster of Global Esports. The new signings from Blind have gotten much attention from many followers of Battlegrounds Mobile India's esports ecosystem, including Team SouL's IGL, Sahil "Omega." During his recent live stream, Omega voiced his opinion on Blind's Battlegrounds Mobile India roster as he said (translated from Hindi):

"They have gathered a pretty good lineup. [They] picked up the lineup a great time. I mean, the way the rumors are about the game returning, if it comes back soon, then it [the lineup] can turn out to be an excellent investment that they have done. Results will follow soon because GE play[ed] really well."

He further added:

"Those four guys [from the former Global Esports lineup] have no interest in anything else. They focus on playing their game and practicing."

The Team SouL superstar maintained that the former Global Esports' BGMI players are particularly interested in their game, making them one of the best lineups in the country.

Blind signed four former members of Global Esports' disbanded BGMI roster

Global Esports Global Esports @GlobalEsportsIn



To these young talents,

You guys have shown immense love and dedication towards their games. We appreciate your contribution - not only towards keeping the GE spirit high, but also keeping alive… With a heavy heart today, we bid farewell to our BGMI and NEW State Mobile Rosters.To these young talents,You guys have shown immense love and dedication towards their games. We appreciate your contribution - not only towards keeping the GE spirit high, but also keeping alive… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As there hasn't been any significant development in Battlegrounds Mobile India's esports scene in the past eight months after the ban on the game, multiple organizations have bid farewell to their BGMI rosters. Following the same trend, Global Esports disbanded its Battlegrounds Mobile India roster last week alongside its New State Mobile lineup.

However, as soon as GE relieved its lineup, Blind Esports took four of the members, including Mohammad "Manya," Khush "Jokerr," Nakul "NakuL," and Manpreet "Rony." At the same time, two other members of the newly revealed roster are Rudra "SPower" and Aravind "SpyOP."

In December 2022, TSM NinjaJOD praised the GE's roster by calling it "the best BGMI team with gunpower." Similarly, Tanmay "Scout" recently declared Blind's current lineup (ex-GE roster) as "India's best lineup along with SouL." He also said (translated from Hindi):

"The team has the ex-GE lineup, and they can avail the services of my little brother Spower, who is also a great player. They are going to be a superb lineup and at the same time be a competitor for Team SouL."

For the unversed, Global Esports was victorious at the BGMI Masters Series 2022 and emerged as one of the best lineups after fighting off multiple controversies. Thus, the players' past performances might be one reason Blind almost immediately announced their inclusion.

