Top 5 teams to look out for during BGMI Showdown 2022 LAN event

Fans are getting excited for the first official LAN event, the BGMI Showdown 2022, and are expecting to see some remarkable performances from their favorite teams. The event is being organized by Krafton right after the conclusion of the Nodwin Masters Series — a month-long action-packed LAN competition — and will start on July 21.

Twenty-four teams will fight for the top spot, and the champions will qualify for the PMWI 2022 Afterparty, which will take place between August 18 and August 20. The four-day-long event has a total prize pool of 15 lakhs INR.

The first day will start tomorrow, with three groups of eight teams competing in a round-robin format. With that out of the way, some teams have performed brilliantly in the last few months and are expected to do well in the LAN event.

Teams that will make a mark during BGMI Showdown

5) Team XO

While Team XO has not performed well in the final stages of some major tournaments, it cannot be denied that the squad is one of the best in BGMI Esports. They have made their name by performing consistently in several tournaments, thanks to Sensei's IGLing.

The team was third in the BGIS 2021, but their gameplay saw a dip during the BMPS Season, where they secured the eighth spot. The side has a good chance to boost their self-confidence by winning the upcoming event.

4) Orangutan Gaming

The organization has increased its fanbase in a very short span of time by performing brilliantly in multiple games. Their BGMI team, consisting of four veteran players, has also been in great form, impressing everyone in the recent LAN event.

They earned third spot in the BGMI Masters Series LAN after showcasing superb performances and will hope to continue their runs in the Showdown.

3) GodLike Esports

With the singing of their new IGL (in-game leader) Shadow, GodLike Esports has made a strong comeback in the Masters Series, securing second place, just 4 points short of the first-placed team, Global Esports.

Jonathan was the MVP in the tournament, helping his team to come out of a rut. Despite winning the MVP award, he was not happy as GodLike missed the crown due to some of their mistakes in the last three games. Needless to say, the team would like to take home the upcoming LAN trophy.

2) Team Soul

The biggest BGMI event, BMPS 2022 Season 1, was won by Team Soul with dominating performances; they were 85 points ahead of the second-placed team OR Esports.

Goblin, who bagged the MVP award in the BMPS, once again displayed his mesmerizing performances in the previous LAN event. However, the team couldn't finish in the top five after a poor run in the last two days of the finals.

The squad will need to perform better at the upcoming event to boost their momentum before the PMWI 2022.

1) Global Esports

Global Esports will be the number one team to watch out for in the event, as the side has displayed praiseworthy gameplay consistently over the past few months. They finished fourth in the BMPS 2022 Season 1, showcasing amazing gameplay.

The squad won the BGMI Masters Series 2022 in an emphatic fashion after making a comeback on the last day. Their star players, Nakul and Manya, were among the top 10 players' list for the event.

The first day of the BGMI Shodown features a total of six matches spread across three maps. The tournament will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India from 4.00 pm onwards in Hindi and English languages.

