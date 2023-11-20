"TOs have different settings of their own": Sensei opens up about problems faced by BGMI players due to third-party tournaments' rules

A few hours ago, popular BGMI esports player for Revenant Esports, Deepak "Sensei" Negi, took to his Instagram account and shared a story. He highlighted the ongoing problems faced by players due to differences in the rules of Battlegrounds Mobile India esports tournaments organized by third parties. He grabbed the opportunity to mention how players have to adapt their game styles according to the different settings:

Here's what Sensei wrote on his latest Instagram story:

"It makes no sense that all other TOs (Tournament Organizers) have different settings of their own, and none of them follow the guidelines of official zone settings. Players commonly (execute) heal battle outside the zones earlier than normal. Some teams rotate from outside the zone even in the last stages, and some push you outside the zone. All of this is not possible in official tournaments and this is one of the major reasons that no team is consistent in tournaments."

Since Sensei is a renowned IGL in the Battlegrounds Mobile India community and is followed by thousands, his complaints have created a great deal of buzz among BGMI esports enthusiasts and fans across the country.

BGMI star Sensei concerned about the growth of Indian players and their performance in official tournaments

Snippet showing Sensei's latest Instagram story on problems faced by BGMI players (Image via Instagram/ sensei_og)

Continuing on the same topic, Revenant Esports' IGL stated that the inconsistency in the settings of tournaments is hampering the practice of players, increasing the risk of a poor outing in official tournaments. He mentioned:

"Due to this inconsistency in settings, we have very little practice for official tournaments, and solving the issue will help Indian esports to get more competitive and hopefully help us perform better as a nation in global tournaments."

Urging tournament organizers to pay heed, Sensei added:

"Let's not play randomly and try to adapt to the international play style."

With BMPS 2023 starting in a few days, Sensei's words have sparked discussions about the variable tournament settings. Several popular BGMI esports players and influencers like Punkk, Destro, Ghatak, Fierce, and others have reshared his Instagram story as a show of solidarity.

It remains to be seen If third-party tournament organizers look into the matter and bring changes to the tournament settings in a unified way. In that case, players will have more time to prepare for official (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and international (PUBG Mobile) tournaments in the future.