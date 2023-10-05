"I wanted to join hands with Revenant to achieve the goals and vision I had": BGMI streamer Incognito on Revenant Esports (Exclusive)

A few days ago, Revenant Esports announced the addition of popular BGMI YouTuber Sonali "Incognito" Singh to their content team. The organization made the announcement through a video on its official social media accounts. The news came as a pleasant surprise to BGMI lovers who are eagerly waiting to watch Incognito work with other renowned content creators in Revenant.

In an exclusive conversation, Incognito shared details of her journey as a streamer, her decision to join Revenant, and how the BGMI community has supported her over the years.

BGMI streamer Incognito is ecstatic to join Revenant Esports as a content creator

Q. Incognito is a rare and unique name for a gamer. What prompted you to keep that name, and how did it get so famous?

Incognito: I don't know if the name is famous, but initially, I did not want people to know that there is a female face behind this name when I play BGMI. I started with a cartoon character's name, Heidi. I was a bit shy, and at the same time, I did not want people to judge me and withdraw their support knowing that I am a girl gamer. That's why I changed my name to Incognito.

Q. As a BGMI streamer who now boasts two successful channels, what were the main obstacles that you faced in your streaming career, and how did you overcome them?

Incognito: The first time I started my gaming channel, I was only experimenting to see the engagement, the reaction, and how the YouTube algorithm works. I was streaming BGMI in a regional language, and within 40 days, my channel went to 100k.

The major obstacle that I faced during that time was the language barrier for my fans, who were taken aback when I started conversing in Hindi or English. I then had to explain to them through a video, mentioning how gaming exceeds the language barrier and how it worked as a stress relief for me. They understood it, and they still support me.

Q. As a popular BGMI streamer, you must have had some memorable moments. Could you take us down memory lane and share some of your favorite moments on stream?

Incognito: The most favorite moment was when I hit 100K because I was not expecting it to happen on that day, making it a complete surprise. I was in tears, and all of my fans were super happy that I achieved this milestone. I will never forget that moment in my life.

It felt like a true achievement because I was still experimenting on YouTube. That day was filled with a lot of emotions.

Q. You have performed well in BGMI esports tournaments in the past. Will fans get to see you playing esports soon?

Incognito: I won't be playing esports anymore since I have a full-time software engineering job in the US, which requires me to set aside a certain amount of time. In addition, I stream and create content. So right now, this is my priority, and to be an esports player requires a lot of time and grinding, which I don't think I will be able to do.

Q. Revenant Esports’ content team is rapidly growing. Could you share with us the reason why you decided to join the organization?

Incognito: I was thoroughly on board with the ideology and vision that Revenant Esports had. I wanted to join hands with Revenant to achieve the goals and vision I had because that's exactly what I would want for myself if I had an organization of my own. This is something that played a major role in me agreeing to join Revenant.

Q. While S8UL, GodLike, and Orangutan have huge fanbases of their own. What will the content team at Revenant Esports do differently to create a fanbase of its own?

Incognito: BGMI fan bases look for a specific face that is familiar. In every organization, there is a face, like MortaL in S8UL and Jonathan in GodLike. At Revenant, all the content creators have their own fan base, and each of them has their own uniqueness, which will play a major role. In that way, we have a lot of unique audiences that do not follow each other, providing plenty of scope.

It is a nice opportunity to bring all of these guys together along with their audience. Eventually, when they look at our videos, I think they will all come along.

Q. You have popular BGMI YouTubers at Revenant. Is there anyone are looking forward to working with?

Incognito: I am looking forward to working with each one of them. All of the BGMI YouTubers in question have an amazing personality. So I am looking forward to working with each one of them in a different way. I have already planned what kind of content I can create around each of these creators.

Q. In our recent interview with BGMI star Antaryami, he mentioned how the content creators at Revenant Esports are planning huge projects. Could you give us any insights into a particular project?

Incognito: Along with Antaryami and the team, I am scripting multiple projects right now, but I won't be able to give any insights. However, all the projects are unique, and we envision them to be engaging. When it comes out, you will know what they are about.

Q. You have thousands of BGMI fans across the country. As an established YouTuber, what will be your message for those who are trying to follow your footsteps en route to becoming a streamer?

Incognito: My followers know that I am majorly guarded because of my full-time job like. I feel like YouTube can be your passion project for people to work on, but I do not see it as a full-time career. I would tell people to have YouTube as a passion project and then hustle because as long as you have a stable income through a different source and not YouTube, that is when you can work with a clear state of mind.

When you are under pressure to make a certain amount of revenue every month, it obstructs creating content, which should happen with a clear mind. So I would suggest people get a job or get something on the side, and then they can take up YouTube as a side hustle and then put in the extra hours to make it work.