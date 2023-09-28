"I try to build from the beginning": BGMI star Antaryami Gaming shares reason for joining Revenant Esports

A few hours ago, Revenant Esports announced the inclusion of popular BGMI streamer and content creator Rishabh "Antaryami" Verma. The news created a considerable buzz in the Indian gaming community. Antaryami Gaming adds to the rich talent of creators in the organization, like Alpha Clasher, Bitty, Emperor, and Ayush. With his streams and videos, Antaryami is expected to uplift and enrich the quality of content in Revenant Esports.

In an exclusive conversation, Antaryami shared details of his journey as a YouTuber, his decision to join Revenant, and how the BGMI community has grown over the years.

BGMI star Antaryami Gaming is delighted to join Revenant Esports as a content creator

Q. You come from a middle-class family. What were your parents’ first reaction when they saw you growing as a YouTuber and becoming the main bread-earner of the family?

Antaryami: My parents didn't have any special reaction because they had no idea about YouTube and its ways of generating income. I was making videos and that helped me to get noticed. Initially, when fans visited my house and started clicking pictures with me, it puzzled them.

They only asked me once if I was doing anything wrong, which I denied, and ensured them of walking in an honest path. Now they have understood how things work, and they appreciate my efforts.

Q. Since your growth as a streamer, many youngsters have started streaming BGMI. What are the major factors in the game that you want them to focus on?

Antaryami: My advice for new BGMI streamers will be to entertain the audience for 3-4 hours. Try to bring a smile to their faces and help them get over bad phases. You can also try to grind hard in BGMI and improve your gameplay to such an extent that people will watch your streams even when you are not talking.

These are two major factors that most BGMI streamers miss out on. They give only around 80 percent. You have to focus on one factor because the BGMI community prefers watching entertaining streamers and those with great gameplay.

Q. You have uploaded multiple videos helping people in need. What motivated you to do such work, and when will we see you uploading a video of that sort again?

Antaryami: When I began my YouTube career, I just wanted to earn in thousands and never imagined having an income in lakhs. Now that I have that fortune, I believe I can donate the extra earnings to people in need. The next step on helping people will be a huge one and will not be done solely by me.

Q. Since you are one of the most followed BGMI streamers on YouTube, can we expect an international collaboration in the future?

Antaryami: I try to give my best in creative endeavors as well as run a BGMI esports team, NadexOfficial, who are performing great in tournaments. If they continue performing well, I will try to help them take part in international events. These players are with me from the beginning. Moreover, there are a few creators I manage who are trying to do something internationally. I Hope you will get to see international collabs soon.

Q. We have seen you playing multiple tournaments (organized for creators). Is there a chance that you will play BGMI esports in future?

Antaryami: Every creator takes the Creator tournaments as fun events and tries to entertain the audience to the fullest. However, I have seen professional players grinding in BGMI for 12 hours per day, which is impossible for me to do. I don't have so much time for BGMI esports. I would rather use that time to create and enhance my content.

In future tournaments, I will support both NadexOfficial and Revenant Esports, but sadly, I won't be playing.

Q. You play multiple roles of being a streamer, gamer, vlogger, and entertainer. Which role do you prefer the most, and why is it so?

Antaryami: Although I have tried out several roles, my favorite has to be that of being an entertainer. I know how to entertain people. It's been long since I last noticed the live watching count on my YouTube streams, in fear of getting demotivated due to small numbers. I stream only to entertain. I try to have fun and put a smile on people's faces.

Q. Now that you are joining Revenant Esports, can you share with us more about your decision?

Antaryami: I got offers from many organizations, but they were already established and had big fanbases. I never wanted to join an org that has already made a name for itself. My channel would have grown with the help of their audience, but I try to build from the beginning.

Revenant has recently started with their creative field. Two or three years down the line, when the org will be a big name in the industry, I want people to recognize me as a pioneer who helped the org during its initial phases. Moreover, since Revenant is great in esports and I have friends here, I preferred it over the other options.

Q. With Revenant Esports having multiple popular streamers like Alpha, Ayush, Bitty, and Emperor. Will we ever get to see you teaming up with them to play classic matches in BGMI?

Antaryami: Although my joining video appeared today, I have been in talks with other BGMI YouTubers like Alpha, Ayush, Bitty, Emperor, and Incognito for a long time. We are new at Revenant, and hence, we are trying to do major projects and not just fun challenge videos and streams. We are focusing on creating a great image for the creators of Revenant Esports.

Furthermore, we will not have normal streams. We will try to do something unique which will leave the audience wanting more.

Q. With Revenant Esports acquiring your services, can we expect you to bring any changes/improvements to your content?

Antaryami: There were a lot of things, like equipment and outdoor shoots, that I was unable to do in Kanpur. Changes will only help me to create better content. Now I am in Mumbai, and with Revenant, I have an opportunity to explore the city and create quality content.

Q. At Revenant, there is a plethora of talent. Who is Antaryami Gaming looking at to be his best acquaintance?

Antaryami: My experience, coupled with that of Alpha Clasher, Bitty, Emperor, and Ayush, is crucial while running the creative team because we know what to avoid. I saw potential in every content creator, which was one of the main reasons for me to join Revenant. All of their experience will come in handy while creating content for Revenant.

Q. You have millions of followers across the country and outside as well. Any message that you want to send them through this interview?

Antaryami: I am thankful to each one of you who has supported me from the start. You guys know what Antaryami Gaming and Revanant can create together. Just keep supporting, and I'm sorry if I've made any mistakes.