TSM fails to qualify for Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1

Team Solo Mid failed to secure their slot at the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 (Image via TSM India/YouTube)
Team Solo Mid failed to secure their slot at the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 (Image via TSM India/YouTube)
Modified May 16, 2022 09:41 AM IST
News

TSM's performance in the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) Round 4 was not as close as their fans expected. The team collected 42 points in six matches, insufficient to qualify for the BMPS Season 1.

They recently won the BGMI LAN event All Stars Invitational and were seen dominating the event. Led by Shadow, the team was the runner-up in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

TSM's performances in Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge Round 4

TSM was eliminated in their first match without scoring a single point. They fought against Hyderabad Hydras but could not win a 3v4 fight.

The second match on Miramar's was horrible for them as they accumulated two points. The team rushed over R Esports but, unfortunately, lost their fight again.

In their third map, they made a comeback by securing a 10-kill Chicken Dinner as Aquanox picked up three eliminations. At the end of the three matches, TSM had 27 points.

They went on to play aggressively in their fourth match as they rushed to Team Solitude after knocking out one of their players. The final circle shrunk around Erangel's Farmhouse.

They were able to enter the circle but, unfortunately, lost three players while fighting against BurnX Official. It was a very intense match and was claimed by Nigma Galaxy.

Heading into their fifth match, the team was seventh with 36 points. Miramar is a weak map for TSM, and it turned out to be accurate as they only accumulated four points in their crucial match.

The team's final game on Erangel was a do-and-die match, but they again failed to capitalize and were out of the race. Nigma Galaxy won here and booked their ticket to the Pro League.

BMOC Day 4 Group 4 overall ranking

  1. Team Kinetic - 64 points
  2. R Esports - 64 points
  3. Hyderabad Hydras- 57 points
  4. Nigma Galaxy- 56 points
  5. ACBC Esports - 56 points
  6. FS Esports- 56 points
  7. Team Celtz - 55 points
  8. Team Forever - 53 points
  9. BurnX Official - 50 points
  10. TSM - 42 points
  11. Team Solitude - 40 points
  12. Redemption Crew - 37 points
  13. MYST - 33 points
  14. Endless - 20 points
  15. Chicken Rushers - 19 points
  16. OPTxRising - 19 points
As the BMOC concluded yesterday, the top 24 qualified sides will compete in the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 for the Grand Final slots. The event is all set to kick off on 19 May.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

